Las alineaciones del Real Madrid vs. Napoli de la Champions League 2023-24: onces titulares, convocatorias y banquillo de suplentes

Continúa la temporada 2023-2024 de la Champions League para el Real Madrid Club de Futbol. El cuadro merengue recibe al Napoli en la Jornada 5 del certamen de la UEFA.
VER EL REAL MADRID VS. NAPOLI DE CHAMPIONS
Modric y Vinicius, no disponibles; Kepa sigue siendo baja
Los merengues aún siguen dolidos por el hospital que se ha convertido su equipo, por las constantes lesiones que los han afectado, en las que se mantiene el guardameta Kepa.
A Kepa se le ha sumado Luka Modric, pues presenta molestias en los isquiotibiales y Carlo Ancelotti decidió prescindir de él en la convocatoria presentada este martes
Además de Kepa y Modric, Real Madrid seguirá sin contar con Courtois, Militao, Tchouameni y Vinicius Jr, bajas ya conocidas que han golpeado al interior del vestidor blanco.
ALINEACIONES PROBABLES DEL REAL MADRID VS. NAPOLI
Alineación probable del Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Valverde, Ceballos, Bellingham, Rodrygo y Joselu.
Alineación probable del Napoli: Gollini, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan , Juan Jesus, Lobotka, Anguissa, Zielinski, Politano, Osimehn y Kvaratskhelia
CUÁNDO Y DÓNDE ES EL REAL MADRID VS NAPOLI
PARTIDO
Real Madrid vs. Napoli
FECHA
Miércoles, 29 de noviembre de 2023
ESTADIO
Santiago Bernabeu
HORA
21:00
LAS CONVOCATORIAS DEL REAL MADRID VS. NAPOLI
LESIONADOS Y SANCIONADOS DEL REAL MADRID VS. NAPOLI
REAL MADRID
LESIONADOS
DUDAS
SANCIONADOS
APERCIBIDOS
Modric
Vinicius
Militao
Courtois
Camavinga
Tchouameni
Kepa
Guler
NAPOLI
LESIONADOS
DUDAS
SANCIONADOS
APERCIBIDOS
HORARIO Y DÓNDE VER EN DIRECTO EL REAL MADRID VS. NAPOLI
|ZONA
|CANAL
|HORARIO
|España
|M+ Liga de Campeones (M60 0114)
M+ Liga de Campeones 4 (M180 0276)
LaLiga TV Bar
21:00
|Sudamérica
Star+
ARG: 17:00
|México
HBO MAX
14:00
Últimos partidos del Real Madrid
PARTIDO
COMPETICIÓN
FECHA
Cádiz 0-3 Real Madrid
LaLiga
26/11/2023
Real Madrid 5-1 Valencia
LaLiga
11/11/2023
Próximos partidos del Real Madrid
PARTIDO
COMPETICIÓN
FECHA
Real Madrid vs Granada
LaLiga
02/12/2023
Betis vs Real Madrid
LaLiga
09/12/2023