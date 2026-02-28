Luca Dallolio

Goal.com
I’m a content creator who creates videos for my own channels on Instagram, TikTok & YouTube as well as my club Juventus and various other football companies, including GOAL.

Growing up in London with Italian parents, I always had a strong passion for Italian football as well as the Premier League, and I wanted to share that love I had for the ‘Beautiful Game’ through social media! There weren’t many “Italian football creators” when I began creating content in 2021, so I saw a gap in the market to spread my love and knowledge of the Italian game, and fast forward five years, I’ve done so!

 

  1. Pep Guardiola Jose Mourinho 2025-26Getty/GOAL
    GOAL's FanZoneJ. Mourinho

    El currículum de Mourinho es, en realidad, MEJOR que el de Guardiola: ¡la prueba es increíble!

    Desde su rechazo en el Barcelona hasta conseguir el único triplete italiano, acabar con el dominio del Barcelona con 100 puntos y ganar el primer título europeo de la Roma, la trayectoria como entrenador de José Mourinho ofrece más hitos históricos que la de Pep Guardiola. Cada trofeo y cada hito demuestran que el currículum de «The Special One» se encuentra en lo más alto.