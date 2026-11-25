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Europa League - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 15:00 epet Arena

Sparta Prague vs AZ: TV channel and live streams

Watch Sparta Prague vs AZ live on Ziggo Sport or stream it via Ziggo Go. Both options are listed below.

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Team news & squads

Sparta Prague have yet to announce any injuries, suspensions or an expected starting XI. The club are changing managers after sacking Brian Priske on Monday.

AZ have not released any information on absentees or their starting XI either. Coach Leeroy Echteld has yet to reveal his line-up. We will update the team news for both sides as more information emerges before kick-off.

Recent form

Sparta Prague are winless in their last five matches, with two draws and three defeats. They most recently lost 3-1 to Slovan Liberec in the HET liga. Before that, AFC Bournemouth beat them 3-1 in the Europa League.

Sparta scored three goals and conceded nine in those five matches. Their draws came against Viktoria Plzen (1-1) and Bohemians (0-0).

AZ have won two and lost three of their last five matches. They most recently beat Sparta Rotterdam 5-1 away in the Eredivisie, having previously defeated FC Groningen 4-3. AZ scored ten goals and conceded nine across the five games. They also lost 2-1 to Juventus in the Europa League.

Head-to-head

The teams last met on 19 March 2026 in the Conference League, when Sparta Prague lost 4-0 at home to AZ. A week earlier, AZ had won 2-1 at home. AZ won both matches in the dataset by an aggregate score of 6-1.

Standings

Sparta Prague are 22nd in the Europa League standings, while AZ are 14th.