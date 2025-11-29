How to watch today's Man City vs Leeds Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester City have another chance to trim the gap at the top of the Premier League table when they welcome Leeds to the Etihad this weekend.

Man City vs Leeds kick-off time

Date Saturday, November 29, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:00 pm BST / 10:00 am ET / 4:00 pm CET Venue Etihad Stadium Location Manchester, England

The Premier League match between Man City and Leeds will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm BST / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT/ 4:00 pm CET on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

How to watch Man City vs Leeds online in the US - TV channels & live streams

For the second round running, City take to the pitch before leaders Arsenal, and this time they'll be desperate to make it count after last weekend’s setback against Newcastle.

The defeat at St James' Park, combined with Arsenal’s victory over Tottenham, dropped Pep Guardiola's men to third place and left them seven points adrift of top spot. To make matters worse, a heavily rotated City side suffered a 2-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in midweek, meaning they head into Saturday trying to halt a worrying slide that could turn into three straight defeats across all competitions.

Leeds arrive in their own slump, having lost three on the bounce while shipping eight goals along the way. They start the weekend in the relegation zone and now face a punishing stretch of fixtures, with Chelsea and Liverpool looming after their trip to Manchester.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Man City vs Leeds.

READ MORE: Manchester City vs Leeds Preview: Team news, tickets, live stream, odds and more

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Man City and Leeds will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch and live stream Man City vs Leeds worldwide

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) N/A Republic of Ireland Premier Sports ROI 1 Australia StanSport Canada DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo India Jio+Hotstar, Star Sports 1/1HD Spain Movistar+, DAZN Netherlands, Denmark Viaplay South Africa SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League game between Man City and Leeds will not be televised due to the traditional 3pm Saturday blackout ruling.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while Jio+Hotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Man City vs Leeds

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Man City and Leeds will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channels once the dust settles.

Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Saturday night, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning.

Useful links