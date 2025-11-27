Manchester City vs Leeds Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

Saturday's tea time kickoff sees Manchester City host Leeds in the Premier League. Three points on Saturday are a must for both sides for vastly different reasons.

Before the ball was kicked against Newcastle United last week, Manchester City were silently building a title charge. But fast forward a week, and there are doubts over their capacity all over again. The Cityzens were missing their shooting boots against the Magpies. Harvey Barnes punished them brutally with an expert brace to drive the hosts to a famous victory. City's title rivals Arsenal and Chelsea capitalised on their slip-up. As City play Leeds well before the all-important Arsenal-Chelsea clash on Sunday, they have to be perfect to pounce on any points dropped on Sunday. The Pep Roulette misfired midweek as Bayer Leverkusen secured a clinical 2-0 victory at Etihad Stadium as City's forwards went into hiding again. It is Erling Haaland or no one for them now. But it can't stay the same for long if they have title aspirations.

Daniel Farke is under immense pressure as his side slipped back into the relegation zone. Aston Villa inflicted a third straight league defeat on them on the weekend. They have one win in seven games, as any early-season optimism waned off pretty quickly. Farke's side is showing glimpses of promise, but is not able to sustain them. This was evident in their defeat to Villa. It led to massive fan outrage as a fan almost confronted him. Farke is aware of the disappointment but reaffirmed he will not back down. He masterminded a famous 3-2 victory against Manchester City when he was at the helm of Norwich City. A similar result from his Leeds side will relieve a lot of pressure on him.

Manchester City vs Leeds last-minute tickets: How to buy

Etihad Stadium will be hoping to witness this City get back to winning ways. StubHub offers tickets even at the last minute to grab your spot at the stadium.

How to watch Manchester City vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be telecast or streamed in the UK due to the 3 pm blackout rule. In the US, it will be broadcast on NBCSN. The fans can live-stream it on Peacock Premium.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo Australia Stan Sport India Star Sports MENA beIN Sports South America ESPN / Disney+ Africa SuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester City vs Leeds Key Matchups

Erling Haaland vs Joe Rodon: Haaland shares a special love for Leeds, the city he was born in. He even supported them as a kid. Now he has the chance to score his 100th Premier League goal against that same side. It might be hard to believe, but the Norwegian is without a goal in 115 minutes of Premier League football. Expect that to change as he can become the fastest to a century of Premier League goals if he makes the net bulge on Saturday. Rodon will be tasked with stopping Haaland. The Welsh defender has been in decent form and even scored a couple of goals from set pieces this season.

Rayan Cherki vs Gabriel Gudmundsson: Cherki endured a slow start to life at Manchester City. But the French playmaker simply has to be a part of the lineup for Guardiola if they plan on creating more chances. He can chip in with crucial goals as well. He built some chemistry with Haaland, and it will be on show once again. Gudmundsson made a good start to life in the Premier League. Despite not having a goal contribution, he plays a key role in ball progression on the left. He has to keep tracking Cherki's runs as well.

Nico Gonzalez vs Sean Longstaff: The Spaniard has given a great account of himself in the continued absence of Rodri. He even showcased his goal-scoring prowess by blasting one in against Liverpool. However, Guardiola's set-up has seen him take on entire midfields all alone. He could use a little help in that regard. Longstaff will be looking to exploit any spaces that appear in the middle of the park. The 28-year-old has played a starring role in Leeds' successful outings. If he is in the groove, his side could more than hurt City.

Manchester City vs Leeds Prediction

After two painful losses, Manchester City will be out for blood. They will be aiming to be ruthless against a Leeds side that looks vulnerable. Expect Haaland to run riot and deliver for his side.

GOAL's Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Leeds

Manchester City vs Leeds kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

The contest will be played at Etihad Stadium at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 10:00 ET on Saturday, November 29th.

Manchester City vs Leeds Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Rodri might not be ready for the clash, according to Guardiola. The Ballon d'Or winner is slowly building match fitness. He will be the only absentee alongside Mateo Kovacic. Guardiola rotated heavily against Leverkusen. He will most certainly recall all the big-hitters into the lineup against Leeds.

Predicted Lineups: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Cherki, Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Leeds team news

Anton Stach will almost certainly miss this clash due to the concussion protocols. He landed awkwardly in the Aston Villa game and had to leave the pitch. Jaka Bijol and Ao Tanaka will be vying to take his spot in the starting lineup. Lukas Nmecha looks to the starting number 9 as Dominic Calvert-Lewin drops to the bench. Brenden Aaronson and Noah Okafor have been promising on the wings for them.

Predicted Lineups: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu; Aaronson, Longstaff, Bijol, Okafor; Nmecha

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Manchester City were on a 9 game winning run as they welcome Leeds to the Etihad Stadium. City's captain, Ilkay Gundogan, was in excellent form as he scored a first-half brace. However, there was plenty of drama in the game as City won an 84th-minute penalty. Gundogan stepped up to take the spot kick to complete his hat-trick instead of Haaland. He missed the penalty as the ball hit the post. Rodrigo went down the other end and pulled a goal back for his side in the 85th minute. It set up a nervy finale as Leeds pushed for an equaliser. Sam Allardyce's sides failed to score again as the hosts pulled four points clear of Arsenal after the full-time whistle.

Standings

