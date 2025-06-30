How to watch today's Inter vs Fluminense FIFA Club World Cup last-16 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and Fluminense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Milan, still reeling from their Champions League final heartbreak against PSG, now turn their attention to the Club World Cup round of 16, where they’ll lock horns with Brazilian outfit Fluminense.

It's a new era at the helm for I Nerazzurri, with former club legend Cristian Chivu stepping in after Simone Inzaghi departed for a lucrative move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. For Chivu, this tournament presents the perfect platform to stamp his authority and build momentum heading into the new campaign.

Inter Milan cruised through the group stage without a single blemish, but the real test begins now, and Fluminense could pose a very different kind of threat.

While the Fluzão may be seen as the weakest of the Brazilian quartet in the knockout rounds, they've certainly punched above their weight so far. A hard-fought 0-0 stalemate with Borussia Dortmund and a 4-2 triumph over Ulsan Hyundai showcased their ability to mix it up when it matters.

How to watch Inter vs Fluminense online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and Fluminense will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Inter vs Fluminense kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Final Stage Bank of America Stadium

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and Fluminense will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Cristian Chivu received a timely boost ahead of the clash, with both Marcus Thuram (thigh) and Davide Frattesi cleared for action. However, with bigger games possibly on the horizon, both are expected to start from the bench as a precaution.

Skipper Lautaro Martinez remains the driving force up front, with a red-hot record of 10 goals in 11 matches spanning the Champions League and Club World Cup in 2025, including two strikes stateside already.

With Thuram sidelined, Francesco Pio Esposito has stepped up to the plate. After shining during a loan spell at Spezia, he's leapfrogged older brother Sebastiano Esposito in the pecking order and looks set to lead the line again. If deemed fit, Thuram may feature off the bench, while Davide Frattesi is in line for a potential Club World Cup debut.

Inter will be without several key names, including Hakan Calhanoglu, Piotr Zielinski, Benjamin Pavard, and Yann Bisseck, all of whom have returned to Italy. Meanwhile, Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi remains grounded due to airspace restrictions in his home country.

Fluminense team news

As for Fluminense, they continue to miss midfielder Otavio, but there's positive news with Yeferson Soteldo back in full training and pushing for a cameo appearance.

The big question remains around Thiago Silva. The 40-year-old veteran skipper sat out the previous match due to a muscle issue, and with Ignacio earning the 'Player of the Match' award against Mamelodi Sundowns, manager Renato Gaúcho faces a selection dilemma ahead of Monday's clash.

