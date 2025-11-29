How to watch today's Everton vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everton welcome Newcastle United to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday in another crucial Premier League showdown.

Everton vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Date Saturday, November 29, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm GMT / 6:30 pm CET Venue Hill Dickinson Stadium Location Newcastle upon Tyne, England

The Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United will be played at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm GMT / 6:30 pm CETon Saturday, November 29, 2025.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle United online in the US - TV channels & live streams

The Toffees arrive with momentum firmly on their side after delivering one of their most impressive league victories in recent memory at Old Trafford. They stunned Manchester United even after going down to 10 men for 77 minutes, following Idrissa Gueye's bizarre red card for striking teammate Michael Keane. That gritty win has dragged Everton right back into the mix for European contention, and they’re now eyeing a third straight league triumph for the first time this season. They'll also take confidence from recent meetings, as they're unbeaten in their last four clashes with Newcastle.

On the flip side, Eddie Howe's side also arrive fresh off a morale-boosting win over Manchester City. It was a much-needed spark after a sluggish start to the campaign and hinted that Newcastle might finally be turning a corner.

However, their biggest issue remains performances away from St. James' Park. Despite their quality, Newcastle haven’t tasted a Premier League road victory since April, a winless streak stretching nine matches. Now they head to a roaring Merseyside atmosphere with pressure weighing heavy on their shoulders.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Everton vs Newcastle United.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo and USA Network.

Watch and live stream Everton vs Newcastle United worldwide

In the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier Leagueand Sky Sports Main Event, with streaming options available on NOW TV and Sky Go UK.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while Jio+Hotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Everton vs Newcastle United

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Everton and Newcastle United will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channels once the dust settles.

Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Sunday night, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning.

