Premier League
team-logoEverton
Hill Dickinson Stadium
team-logoNewcastle United
Pranav Venkatesh

Everton vs Newcastle United Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

Everton, on the back of a terrific away victory, welcome Newcastle United to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton hosts Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday evening. Both sides enter the game after terrific victories against Manchester sides.

Everton defied the odds to pick up their Old Trafford victory since 2013. David Moyes enjoyed his first victory as a visiting manager against Manchester United in his 18th attempt. When Idrissa Gana Gueye received a red card for headbutting his own teammate in the 16th minute, Everton went into survival mode. The Toffees took a few punches before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall countered with a mean right hook. The fantastic effort put them ahead, and the 10 men held on for sixty minutes or so to inflict more pain on Ruben Amorim. It marked a third straight unbeaten game for the Toffees and took them level on points with Tottenham, Manchester United and above arch-rivals Liverpool. Their terrible away record reads better now as well.

Speaking of terrible away records, Newcastle United rolls into town having lost four successive away games in all competitions. The latest of them being a Champions League away defeat to Marseille. However, it would take nothing away from their massive victory against Manchester City on the weekend. Eddie Howe was glad to end his hoodoo against Pep Guardiola's side. After a frantic, goalless first half, the game burst to life in the second half. Harvey Barnes opened the scoring from outside the box in the 63rd minute. Although Ruben Dias equalised shortly after, Barnes showed great improvisation to give them the lead in the 70th minute. The margin of victory could've been even higher if Nick Woltemade took his chances. Newcastle can go level on points with Everton if they can pick up a rare away victory.

Everton vs Newcastle United last-minute tickets: how to buy

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be telecast in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports HDR. In the US, the USA Network and Universo will broadcast the game. It can be livestreamed on Fubo in the US and Canada.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle Online worldwide

Here is how you can watch Everton vs Newcastle worldwide

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
IndiaStar Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
South AmericaESPN / Disney+
AfricaSuperSport

Everton vs Newcastle United Key Matchups

Theirno Barry vs Malick Thiaw: Although Barry is yet to score or assist for Everton, he is growing in stature with each game. In the game against the Red Devils, he was the perfect outball as he won duel after duel and impressed with his pace. He will be keen to get on the scoresheet for his new side. Thiaw has quickly won a place in the heart of Newcastle's defence with his impressive tackling and ability to read the danger. He needs to match Barry stride for stride on Saturday.

Michael Keane vs Nick Woltemade: Woltemade had incredible chances against City to score a hat-trick. He was denied twice by exquisite saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma. However, it was his persistence that led to the second goal for them. Keane will be aware of the task at hand on Saturday. The English international was in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons against the Red Devils. He will be hoping for a simple game of football and nothing else this weekend.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall vs Bruno Guimaraes: Dewsbury-Hall had a frustrating season at Chelsea before switching to Merseyside. He slotted straight into the lineup under Moyes and had plenty of freedom to create. His goal against Manchester United was a sign of the player rediscovering his joy. He will meet Guimaraes, who is in sublime form himself. The Brazilian is a master of snapping into tackles and progressing the ball smoothly before arriving in the box with a killer instinct. Their battle could pretty much determine the flow of the game.

Everton vs Newcastle United Prediction

Both sides will enter the game high on confidence after positive results in the league. Howe has a huge task of inspiring his side away from home. Moyes promised his side is just getting started, and they will play entertaining football. It promises to be a clash to watch, but the points will most likely be shared.

GOAL's Prediction: Everton 1-1 Newcastle United

Everton vs Newcastle United kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Hill Dickinson Stadium

The game will be held at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, November 29th at 17:30 GMT / 18:30 CET / 12:30 ET

Everton vs Newcastle United Team news & squads

Everton vs Newcastle United lineups

EvertonHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestNEW
1
J. Pickford
5
M. Keane
16
V. Mykolenko
15
J. O'Brien
6
C
J. Tarkowski
22
K. Dewsbury-Hall
42
T. Iroegbunam
37
J. Garner
18
J. Grealish
10
I. Ndiaye
11
T. Barry
32
A. Ramsdale
21
V. Livramento
12
M. Thiaw
3
L. Hall
33
D. Burn
39
C
B. Guimaraes
67
L. Miley
7
Joelinton
11
H. Barnes
27
N. Woltemade
20
A. Elanga

4-3-3

NEWAway team crest

EVE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Moyes

NEW
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Howe

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Everton team news

Manchester United v Everton - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Gueye issued a public apology following his spat with teammate Keane. He will not be available for the clash, as Tim Iroegbunam is most likely to replace him. James Garner returned to the heart of the midfield as his right-back experiment ended. Seamus Coleman's absence ensures Jake O'Brien takes the right-back spot as well. Jaarrad Branthwaite, Merlin Rohl and Nathan Patterson are all unavailable for the hosts.

Predicted Lineups: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Newcastle United will miss the services of Kieran Trippier, Will Osula and Yoane Wissa due to injuries. The manager will be tempted to bring Dan Burn back into the fray, but might end up sticking with the defence that worked against City.

Predicted Lineups: Pope; Livramento, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes

Form

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

EVE

Last 5 matches

NEW

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

6

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

The Last Meeting

These sides met each other on the final day of the Premier League in the 2024/2025 season. Newcastle United needed a win to guarantee their Champions League spot. However, the Magpies were lacklustre in front of goal. Jordan Pickford made save after save as they were ruing the missed chances. Carlos Alcaraz scored a brilliant header in the second half to settle the contest. The Magpies sealed the qualification despite a defeat as Manchester United assisted them by beating a 10-man Aston Villa and restricting them to sixth place.

Standings

