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Serie A - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 14:45 New Balance Arena

Atalanta host Inter at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo on Sunday 22 November 2026. The Serie A opponents have endured very different spells this season.

Cristian Chivu's Inter arrive in Bergamo second in the table after winning four of their last five matches in all competitions. Their only defeat in that run came in the derby against AC Milan, which ended 3-1.

Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta, by contrast, sit 12th with just one win in their last five games. A heavy 3-0 home defeat to Parma has piled more pressure on the Bergamo side.

Chivu can finally call on John Stones and Curtis Jones. Both have recovered from injury and are ready to contribute after the break, giving Inter a boost in quality. The attack remains depleted, though, with Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram sidelined.

Gianluca Scamacca's lack of playing time is a major talking point at Atalanta. Sarri chose the striker to lead the line at the start of the season, but he has played just 28 minutes in the last six league rounds. At a press conference, the Tuscan manager described him as "blocked": Scamacca has everything needed to make a difference but cannot fulfil his potential at the moment.

Here's how to watch Atalanta v Inter live on TV and online.

Team news

Atalanta are without Odilon Kossounou, Isak Hien, Thomas Pompei, Gianluca Gaetano, Giacomo Raspadori, Thomas Kristensen and Raoul Bellanova. Sarri is expected to select the following starting XI: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Kolasinac, Bernasconi; Zappacosta, Ederson, Elmas, De Ketelaere, Pasalic, Zalewski; Krstovic.

Inter are missing Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram, Luis Henrique, Aleksandar Stankovic and Manuel Akanji. Chivu is expected to field this line-up: Martinez; Bastoni, Pavard, Stones; Dimarco, Calhanoglu, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Spence; Bonny, Pio Esposito. Further updates on the players' fitness will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Atalanta have one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five matches in all competitions, with eight goals scored and ten conceded. Most recently, they ended a poor run with a 0-1 away win against Monza in Serie A. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Kairat Almaty in the Conference League and suffered a heavy 0-3 home defeat to Parma.

Inter have won four of their last five matches, scoring eleven goals and conceding seven. They head into this game after a 2-0 home win against Como in Serie A and a 3-0 away win against Feyenoord in the Champions League. Their only defeat in that period was the 3-1 derby loss to AC Milan. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games, a sign of renewed defensive solidity.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met on 14 March 2026, when Inter and Atalanta drew 1-1 at San Siro in Serie A. Inter have won three of their last five meetings, with one draw and one Atalanta win. Those results include Inter's 4-0 victory in August 2024, their 2-0 win in Bergamo in March 2025 and Atalanta's 0-1 victory in December 2025.

League standings

Inter sit second in the Serie A table, while Atalanta are 12th.