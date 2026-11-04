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UEFA Champions League on TV

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AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Allwyn Arena

AEK Athens and Real Madrid kick off at 18:45 on 04.11.2026.

Watch AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid live today: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid live. The following link takes you straight to the sign-up page.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at AEK Athens and Real Madrid?

AEK Athens have won one of their last five competitive matches, losing the other four. Their sole victory was an emphatic 5-0 against Panetolikos in the Greek Super League. Most recently, they lost 2-0 to Panathinaikos. In the Champions League, AEK have conceded eight goals and scored four in two matches.

Real Madrid have won five matches out of five, scoring 16 goals and conceding eight. Last weekend, they beat Racing Santander 3-0. Before that, Madrid beat RB Leipzig 4-1 in the Champions League and FC Barcelona 2-1 in the league.

AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid: Line-ups

AEK RMA Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players 11 Rodrygo

2 R. Asencio

AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid: Form

AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid: Head-to-head record

AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid: The tables