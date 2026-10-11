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Champions League
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Viking vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League preview: Everything you need to know

Viking vs Bayern Munich
Champions League
TV Guide & Streaming
Viking
Bayern Munich

Comprehensive match preview of Viking FK vs FC Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. We break down latest domestic results, team form, and key storylines ahead of this Tuesday night Matchday 2 clash at the Lyse Arena in Stavanger.

Viking vs Bayern Munich: Match details

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Lyse Arena

Viking FK and FC Bayern Munich will kick-off on 13 October 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

Dark Horses host German heavyweights in Stavanger

Norwegian side Viking FK welcome German champions FC Bayern Munich to the Lyse Arena for Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League regular season phase. Powered by an enthusiastic home crowd in Stavanger, Viking aim to test their defensive organisation against one of Europe's premier attacking juggernauts. For Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich, travelling to Scandinavia presents an opportunity to bounce back from a dramatic domestic draw and establish early dominance in the Champions League standings.

VfB Stuttgart v Viking FK - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images

The Dark Horses' road victory in Bergen

Viking FK enter Tuesday's European fixture with high spirits after earning an impressive 2–0 away victory against SK Brann in Eliteserien action on October 9. Early strikes from Henrik Heggheim (11') and Peter Christiansen (20') set the tone before Viking showed tactical grit to defend their lead despite a second-half red card. Featuring captain Zlatko Tripić alongside Henrik Heggheim and Erik Botheim, the Norwegian side carry momentum and belief into Tuesday's historic encounter.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-AUGSBURG-BAYERN MUNICHGetty Images

Bavarian attack power: 30 shots in thrilling Augsburg clash

Bayern Munich travel to Norway following a chaotic 2–2 away draw against FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga on October 10. Despite dominating possession and generating 30 shots - with four goals disallowed - Ismael Saibari and Nathaniel Brown found the net, supported by two assists from captain Harry Kane. With an attacking unit featuring Michael Olise, Luis Díaz, and Harry Kane, Kompany's squad possess immense fire power to threaten from the opening whistle.

Lyse Arena showdown

Tactically, Tuesday's encounter offers an intense clash between Bayern's relentless high press and Viking's low-block counter-attacking setup. Bayern Munich will look to control central tempo through Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlović while deploying Michael Olise and Luis Díaz to isolate full-backs. Meanwhile, Viking FK will rely on central discipline from Joe Bell and Gianni Stensness to absorb pressure and feed Peter Christiansen on rapid transition breaks. With vital Champions League phase points on the line, Tuesday's clash promises compelling European action in Stavanger.

Team news & squads

Viking vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

4-3-3
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
Formation
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-2-3-1
A. OestboeA. OestboeK. HaugenK. HaugenG. StensnessG. StensnessJ. DalandJ. DalandH. HeggheimH. HeggheimT. MoiT. MoiO. VistedO. VistedJ. BellJ. BellZ. TripicZ. TripicP. ChristiansenP. Christiansenteam-logoH. BjoerdalM. NeuerM. NeuerJ. TahJ. TahK. LaimerK. LaimerD. UpamecanoD. UpamecanoA. DaviesA. DaviesL. DiazL. DiazT. BischofT. BischofA. PavlovicA. PavlovicM. OliseM. OliseJ. KimmichJ. KimmichH. KaneH. Kane
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-3-3
Viking

Starting XI

Bayern Munich

Manager

  • M. Jensen
  • V. Kompany

Viking are managed by Morten Jensen, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Vincent Kompany takes charge of Bayern Munich, with no confirmed injury or suspension data currently available for the away squad either. Full team news will be updated as it emerges before the match.

Form

VIK

VIK - Form

VFB
L3-1
KBK
W8-1
LIL
W3-0
MAD
W0-3
BRA
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FCB

FCB - Form

S04
D0-0
BOD
W5-0
ELV
W1-2
FCU
W7-0
FCA
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Viking have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 cup win over Madla on October 1, and they also produced an impressive 8-1 victory over Kristiansund BK in the Eliteserien. Their only defeat in that run came against VfB Stuttgart, losing 3-1 in the Champions League. Across the five fixtures, Viking scored 15 goals and conceded six.

Bayern Munich have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a commanding 7-0 win over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, and they also beat Bodø/Glimt 5-0 in the Champions League during that run. Their only dropped points came in a 0-0 draw at Schalke 04. Bayern scored 17 goals across those five matches and conceded just one.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Viking and Bayern Munich from recent meetings. This fixture represents a rare competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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