Viking vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League preview: Everything you need to know

Viking vs Bayern Munich: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Lyse Arena

Viking FK and FC Bayern Munich will kick-off on 13 October 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

Dark Horses host German heavyweights in Stavanger

Norwegian side Viking FK welcome German champions FC Bayern Munich to the Lyse Arena for Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League regular season phase. Powered by an enthusiastic home crowd in Stavanger, Viking aim to test their defensive organisation against one of Europe's premier attacking juggernauts. For Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich, travelling to Scandinavia presents an opportunity to bounce back from a dramatic domestic draw and establish early dominance in the Champions League standings.

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The Dark Horses' road victory in Bergen

Viking FK enter Tuesday's European fixture with high spirits after earning an impressive 2–0 away victory against SK Brann in Eliteserien action on October 9. Early strikes from Henrik Heggheim (11') and Peter Christiansen (20') set the tone before Viking showed tactical grit to defend their lead despite a second-half red card. Featuring captain Zlatko Tripić alongside Henrik Heggheim and Erik Botheim, the Norwegian side carry momentum and belief into Tuesday's historic encounter.

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Bavarian attack power: 30 shots in thrilling Augsburg clash

Bayern Munich travel to Norway following a chaotic 2–2 away draw against FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga on October 10. Despite dominating possession and generating 30 shots - with four goals disallowed - Ismael Saibari and Nathaniel Brown found the net, supported by two assists from captain Harry Kane. With an attacking unit featuring Michael Olise, Luis Díaz, and Harry Kane, Kompany's squad possess immense fire power to threaten from the opening whistle.

Lyse Arena showdown

Tactically, Tuesday's encounter offers an intense clash between Bayern's relentless high press and Viking's low-block counter-attacking setup. Bayern Munich will look to control central tempo through Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlović while deploying Michael Olise and Luis Díaz to isolate full-backs. Meanwhile, Viking FK will rely on central discipline from Joe Bell and Gianni Stensness to absorb pressure and feed Peter Christiansen on rapid transition breaks. With vital Champions League phase points on the line, Tuesday's clash promises compelling European action in Stavanger.

Team news & squads

Viking are managed by Morten Jensen, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Vincent Kompany takes charge of Bayern Munich, with no confirmed injury or suspension data currently available for the away squad either. Full team news will be updated as it emerges before the match.

Form

Viking have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 cup win over Madla on October 1, and they also produced an impressive 8-1 victory over Kristiansund BK in the Eliteserien. Their only defeat in that run came against VfB Stuttgart, losing 3-1 in the Champions League. Across the five fixtures, Viking scored 15 goals and conceded six.

Bayern Munich have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a commanding 7-0 win over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, and they also beat Bodø/Glimt 5-0 in the Champions League during that run. Their only dropped points came in a 0-0 draw at Schalke 04. Bayern scored 17 goals across those five matches and conceded just one.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Viking and Bayern Munich from recent meetings. This fixture represents a rare competitive encounter between the two clubs.