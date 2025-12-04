Tottenham vs Brentford Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

There will be no time for pleasantries between Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. The former Bees' boss is under immense pressure in North London amidst a treacherous run of form.

Tottenham Hotspur put on a late show to rescue a point against Newcastle United. The Magpies took the lead twice in the game after the 70th minute, but Cristian Romero came up with answers in spectacular ways. Especially his second goal, which was an overhead kick, was a thing of beauty inspired by Lionel Messi. The adrenaline of a late point at a tough away game might not last long for the Lilywhites faithful when they take a look at the larger picture. Tottenham are winless in five in all competitions and have won only once in the last six league games. However, Frank is positive and assured about his job. He needs to get more from his attackers as he can't have his defenders save the day time and time again.

Frank's successor at Brentford, Keith Andrews, made a decent start to life with the Bees. Andrews served as the set piece coach under Frank and quickly transitioned into the main man. His side sits level on points with Tottenham at the end of the fourteenth matchday. Their most recent outing was a dull affair, though, as their attack barely managed to lay a glove on Arsenal. The Gunners dealt with their set-piece threat easily, and the defence couldn't do enough to earn a clean sheet. He will be aware of Frank's plans and even their backups. A sensational away victory in this London Derby will pretty much justify the Bees' top brass's choice of sticking with Andrews.

Tottenham vs Brentford Key Matchups

Cristian Romero vs Igor Thiago: Tottenham's struggling forwards can ask Romero a thing or two about finishing. The Argentine defender certainly practices scorchers on the training ground when he's not doing defensive drills. But against a Thiago in rampant form, he needs to call upon his best defensive behaviour. The Brazilian striker has already crossed double-digit figures after a nightmare first season in West London. He will be confident of pinning any centredown back and adding one more to his tally.

Randal Kolo Muani vs Nathan Collins: Tottenham got two different versions of Kolo Muani when they signed him on deadline day. The clinical version scores and assists in the Champions League, but the league version is yet to open its tally. What's more worrying is the number of wrong choices the forward is making in the final third in the league. Collins has been in great form this season nd will be confident of shutting down Muani and extending his goalscoring duck in the league.

Brennan Johnson vs Michael Kayode: Johnson started the season with back-to-back goals in the Premier League. But the Welsh winger was unable to kick on after that. His ability to arrive at the back post is not working of late as he lost his spot to Xavi Simons. But Simons' lack of impact in the final third provided Johnson another look in. He will be desperate to make amends this time. Kayode is not an easy customer to catch with his guard down, though. The fullback is full of pace and always pushes the winger he is marking deeper and deeper. Yet to deliver an assist in the league, he will be looking to open his tally on Saturday.

Tottenham vs Brentford Prediction

Frank knows Andrews in and out. The same can be said about Andrews as well. It will be a game of chess on Saturday as the master and the protege try to outsmart each other. This result will have a massive say on Frank's job security. If he loses against his former side, a serious conversation will begin in the boardroom. However, expect the players to play for the manager and get a positive outcome against the Bees, who are improving with every passing game.

GOAL'S Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Brentford

Tottenham vs Brentford kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the clash on Saturday, 05th December 2025 at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 10:00 ET.

Tottenham vs Brentford Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Frank chose to rest Van de Ven against the Magpies to manage his workload. He will be certain to start alongside Romero on Saturday. Mohammed Kudus is the only forward willing to create something in the final third. He needs support through the middle, and Simons might start as a number 10 with Johnson on the left. Joao Palhinha will be looking to come back into the lineup as well. On the injury front, they are still without multiple players who are no way close to a comeback.

Predicted Lineups: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Simons, Johnson; Muani

Brentford team news

Andrews rested Thiago and a few others against the Gunners with an eye on this fixture. He will slot back right into the mix along with Jordan Henderson and Mikkel Damsgaard. He will be encouraged to field a back four and have a punt at Tottenham, who are vulnerable.

Predicted Lineups: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Henry; Henderson, Yarmoliuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Frank was at the helm of Brentford when these two sides last met in February. Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham arrived at Gtech Community Stadium losing four games on the trot. The Australian manager absolutely needed a win, and Vitaly Janelt gave him a gift by turning a corner into his own net. The Bees threw everything at the visitors to grab an equaliser. Djed Spence cleared a Fabio Carvalho effort off the line late in the game. Pape Sarr slotted a through ball home on the break to seal all three points and condemn Frank's side to another home defeat.

Standings

