Ligue 1 - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 11:15 Stade de la Meinau

Strasbourg vs PSG kicks off on 17 Oct 2026 at 11:15 EST and 15:15 GMT.

Stuttering PSG take aim at Strasbourg

PSG have made a patchy overall start to the new Ligue 1 season, claiming 11 points from their first six outings, but they have won each of their last three. Most recently, they beat Le Mans 3-1 with goals from Lucas Beraldo, Kvichatskhelia and Maghnes Akliouche. They had the luxury of introducing Kvichatskhelia, Fabian Ruiz, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha and Desire Doue off the bench to help them seal all three points. With a home clash against Barcelona in the Champions League just three days after this one, expect Luis Enrique to heavily shuffle his pack again.

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Strasbourg have hit some hurdles

Strasbourg have lost consecutive Ligue 1 matches against Nice and Paris FC, snapping an unbeaten streak of three matches. They've yet to lose at home, though. Portuguese midfielder Dario Essugo, scorer of their goal in the defeat to Nice, came off in that match with an injury.

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Key stats & injuries

Strasbourg are without a clean sheet in 20 matches across all competitions.

Both sides have scored in the last five Ligue 1 meetings between these sides.

New PSG striker Ferran Torres leads Ligue 1 with four goals.

Dario Essugo is a doubt for the hosts after picking up an injury against Nice.

Team news & squads

Strasbourg head coach Hugo Oliveira must plan without Joaquin Panichelli, Ismael Doukoure, and Martial Godo, all of whom are sidelined through injury. No suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and updates to the squad picture will be added closer to kick-off.

For Paris Saint-Germain, Luis Enrique has Senny Mayulu unavailable due to injury. The positive news from the PSG camp is that Ousmane Dembélé and Nuno Mendes have both returned to training after a period of scheduled rest following international duty, boosting Enrique's options ahead of a busy week.

Form

Strasbourg head into this fixture having won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five competitive matches, scoring 8 goals and conceding 11 across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Nice in Ligue 1, and they also fell 2-1 to Paris FC in their previous home league game. Earlier in the sequence, a 2-6 win over Troyes showed their attacking potential on a good day, though that result sits alongside a 1-1 draw with Monaco.

Paris Saint-Germain have won four and lost one of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming at Monaco in a 1-2 reverse. Their most recent fixture produced a 3-1 win over Le Mans in Ligue 1, and they also recorded a 6-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League during this stretch. PSG have scored 13 goals and conceded 5 across those five outings, reflecting an attack that is producing regularly even if defensive lapses have occasionally crept in.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Paris Saint-Germain won 2-1 away at Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, PSG hold three wins to Strasbourg's one, with one match ending in a draw. That draw came in October 2025, when the teams shared a 3-3 result at the Parc des Princes, while Strasbourg's solitary win in the dataset was a 2-1 home victory in May 2025.

Standings

PSG's sixth-place position in Ligue 1 means they are chasing the leading pack rather than setting the pace, making this a fixture where dropped points would be costly for their title ambitions. Strasbourg sit 11th, close enough to the top half to benefit from a positive result but in need of a response after back-to-back league defeats.