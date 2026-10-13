Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ligue 1
team-logoStrasbourg
Stade de la Meinau
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
James Freemantle
Assisted by

Strasbourg vs PSG Ligue 1 preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain
Strasbourg
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

Comprehensive match preview of Strasbourg vs PSG in Ligue 1. We talk tactics, team news, form and more.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 7
Stade de la Meinau

Strasbourg vs PSG kicks off on 17 Oct 2026 at 11:15 EST and 15:15 GMT.

Stuttering PSG take aim at Strasbourg

PSG have made a patchy overall start to the new Ligue 1 season, claiming 11 points from their first six outings, but they have won each of their last three. Most recently, they beat Le Mans 3-1 with goals from Lucas Beraldo, Kvichatskhelia and Maghnes Akliouche. They had the luxury of introducing Kvichatskhelia, Fabian Ruiz, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha and Desire Doue off the bench to help them seal all three points. With a home clash against Barcelona in the Champions League just three days after this one, expect Luis Enrique to heavily shuffle his pack again.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-LE MANSGetty Images

Strasbourg have hit some hurdles

Strasbourg have lost consecutive Ligue 1 matches against Nice and Paris FC, snapping an unbeaten streak of three matches. They've yet to lose at home, though. Portuguese midfielder Dario Essugo, scorer of their goal in the defeat to Nice, came off in that match with an injury.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-NICE-STRASBOURGGetty Images

Key stats & injuries

  • Strasbourg are without a clean sheet in 20 matches across all competitions.
  • Both sides have scored in the last five Ligue 1 meetings between these sides.
  • New PSG striker Ferran Torres leads Ligue 1 with four goals.
  • Dario Essugo is a doubt for the hosts after picking up an injury against Nice.

Team news & squads

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

Manager

  • H. Oliveira

Strasbourg head coach Hugo Oliveira must plan without Joaquin Panichelli, Ismael Doukoure, and Martial Godo, all of whom are sidelined through injury. No suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and updates to the squad picture will be added closer to kick-off.

For Paris Saint-Germain, Luis Enrique has Senny Mayulu unavailable due to injury. The positive news from the PSG camp is that Ousmane Dembélé and Nuno Mendes have both returned to training after a period of scheduled rest following international duty, boosting Enrique's options ahead of a busy week.

Form

STR

STR - Form

RCL
W2-1
TRO
W2-6
ASM
D1-1
PAR
L2-1
NCE
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
PSG

PSG - Form

ASM
L1-2
SLB
W6-1
B29
W0-1
OM
W1-2
LEM
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Strasbourg head into this fixture having won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five competitive matches, scoring 8 goals and conceding 11 across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Nice in Ligue 1, and they also fell 2-1 to Paris FC in their previous home league game. Earlier in the sequence, a 2-6 win over Troyes showed their attacking potential on a good day, though that result sits alongside a 1-1 draw with Monaco.

Paris Saint-Germain have won four and lost one of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming at Monaco in a 1-2 reverse. Their most recent fixture produced a 3-1 win over Le Mans in Ligue 1, and they also recorded a 6-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League during this stretch. PSG have scored 13 goals and conceded 5 across those five outings, reflecting an attack that is producing regularly even if defensive lapses have occasionally crept in.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

StrasbourgDrawParis Saint-Germain
1
1
3
Ligue 1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
FT
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
3
FT
Ligue 1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
2
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
FT
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
2
FT
Ligue 1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
FT
9Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored5/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Paris Saint-Germain won 2-1 away at Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, PSG hold three wins to Strasbourg's one, with one match ending in a draw. That draw came in October 2025, when the teams shared a 3-3 result at the Parc des Princes, while Strasbourg's solitary win in the dataset was a 2-1 home victory in May 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonacoMonacoASM
6420105+514
D
W
D
W
W
2
LilleLilleLIL
641194+513
W
L
W
W
D
3
RennesRennesREN
64111210+213
W
L
W
W
W
4
LyonLyonOL
6321114+711
L
W
D
W
D
5
Paris FCParis FCPAR
632184+411
L
W
D
W
W
6
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
6321118+311
W
W
W
L
D
7
BrestBrestB29
6222129+38
W
L
L
W
D
8
LorientLorientFCL
62226608
W
L
D
W
L
9
NiceNiceNCE
622257-28
W
W
L
D
L
10
LensLensRCL
62131110+17
W
L
D
L
L
11
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
62131112-17
L
L
D
W
W
12
AngersAngersSCO
6213710-37
L
W
D
L
W
13
MarseilleMarseilleOM
620498+16
W
L
L
L
L
14
Le MansLe MansLEM
61321012-26
L
W
D
D
L
15
ToulouseToulouseTFC
6132911-26
D
W
D
L
D
16
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
6204816-86
L
W
W
L
L
17
TroyesTroyesTRO
6114413-94
L
L
L
L
W
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
602448-42
L
L
D
L
D
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

PSG's sixth-place position in Ligue 1 means they are chasing the leading pack rather than setting the pace, making this a fixture where dropped points would be costly for their title ambitions. Strasbourg sit 11th, close enough to the top half to benefit from a positive result but in need of a response after back-to-back league defeats.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google