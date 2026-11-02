Slavia Prague vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League preview: Červenobílí brave Gunners juggernaut

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Fortuna Arena

Czech cauldron tests Arteta’s European ambition

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European floodlights return to Prague as two sides riding high-impact domestic results square off in an intriguing Matchday 4 clash. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal arrive in the Czech capital radiating immense confidence; the Gunners silenced Anfield on Sunday afternoon with a masterclass in defensive resilience, taking all three points against Liverpool thanks to Kai Havertz's sharp 16th-minute conversion and an airtight defensive block. Undefeated in their European campaign after victories over Napoli and Lille and a hard-fought 2–2 draw in Munich, Arsenal look to plant one foot firmly in the knockout rounds.

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Awaiting them is a fired-up Slavia Prague outfit under Jindřich Trpišovský. While Červenobílí have endured a turbulent continental campaign - falling to Lens and Sabah before drawing 2–2 with Fenerbahçe - they warmed up for Wednesday by staging an exhilarating 5–0 road thrashing of FK Jablonec on Saturday.

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