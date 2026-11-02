Slavia Prague vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League preview: Červenobílí brave Gunners juggernaut

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Match details
Czech cauldron tests Arteta’s European ambition
European floodlights return to Prague as two sides riding high-impact domestic results square off in an intriguing Matchday 4 clash. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal arrive in the Czech capital radiating immense confidence; the Gunners silenced Anfield on Sunday afternoon with a masterclass in defensive resilience, taking all three points against Liverpool thanks to Kai Havertz's sharp 16th-minute conversion and an airtight defensive block. Undefeated in their European campaign after victories over Napoli and Lille and a hard-fought 2–2 draw in Munich, Arsenal look to plant one foot firmly in the knockout rounds.
Awaiting them is a fired-up Slavia Prague outfit under Jindřich Trpišovský. While Červenobílí have endured a turbulent continental campaign - falling to Lens and Sabah before drawing 2–2 with Fenerbahçe - they warmed up for Wednesday by staging an exhilarating 5–0 road thrashing of FK Jablonec on Saturday.
Team news & squads
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Probable lineups
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|5
|+9
|9
W
W
W
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|3
|+9
|9
W
W
W
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|7
|+5
|9
W
W
W
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|5
|+5
|9
W
W
W
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|4
|+3
|9
W
W
W
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|2
|+5
|7
D
W
W
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|7
D
W
W
|8
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|6
|+5
|6
L
W
W
|9
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|5
|+5
|6
W
L
W
|10
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|5
|+4
|6
W
L
W
|11
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|6
|+3
|6
W
W
L
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|6
L
W
W
|13
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|6
W
L
W
|14
|3
|1
|2
|0
|10
|5
|+5
|5
D
D
W
|15
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|5
|+3
|4
W
L
D
|16
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|4
D
W
L
|17
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|4
L
W
D
|18
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
W
L
D
|19
|3
|1
|0
|2
|8
|8
|0
|3
L
W
L
|20
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|3
W
L
L
|20
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|3
L
L
W
|22
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|3
W
L
L
|23
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|3
W
L
L
|24
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|3
W
L
L
|25
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|3
L
W
L
|26
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|3
L
W
L
|27
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|3
L
L
W
|28
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|3
L
W
L
|29
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|3
L
L
W
|29
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|3
L
W
L
|31
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|9
|-6
|2
D
L
D
|32
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|1
D
L
L
|33
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|1
L
D
L
|34
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|0
L
L
L
|35
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|0
L
L
L
|36
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|13
|-12
|0
L
L
L