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Champions League
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Slavia Prague vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League preview: Červenobílí brave Gunners juggernaut

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal
Champions League
TV Guide & Streaming
Slavia Prague
Arsenal

Armed with a ruthless 5–0 domestic demolition of FK Jablonec, Czech heavyweights Slavia Praha step into the Fortuna Arena cauldron aiming to halt an imperious Arsenal side flying high from a statement 1–0 triumph over Liverpool at Anfield.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Match details

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Fortuna Arena

Czech cauldron tests Arteta’s European ambition

Liverpool v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

European floodlights return to Prague as two sides riding high-impact domestic results square off in an intriguing Matchday 4 clash. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal arrive in the Czech capital radiating immense confidence; the Gunners silenced Anfield on Sunday afternoon with a masterclass in defensive resilience, taking all three points against Liverpool thanks to Kai Havertz's sharp 16th-minute conversion and an airtight defensive block. Undefeated in their European campaign after victories over Napoli and Lille and a hard-fought 2–2 draw in Munich, Arsenal look to plant one foot firmly in the knockout rounds. 

FBL-EUR-C1-FENERBAHCE-SLAVIA PRAGUEGetty Images

Awaiting them is a fired-up Slavia Prague outfit under Jindřich Trpišovský. While Červenobílí have endured a turbulent continental campaign - falling to Lens and Sabah before drawing 2–2 with Fenerbahçe - they warmed up for Wednesday by staging an exhilarating 5–0 road thrashing of FK Jablonec on Saturday.

FC Bayern München v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images

Team news & squads

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Slavia Prague crest
Slavia Prague
SLP
Formation
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
J. MarkovicJ. MarkovicD. ZimaD. ZimaA. N'GuessanA. N'GuessanT. VlcekT. VlcekD. SturmD. SturmM. SuleimanM. SuleimanE. AyaosiE. AyaosiW. NowakW. NowakD. MosesD. MosesO. KubiakO. KubiakL. ProvodL. ProvodD. RayaD. RayaJ. TimberJ. TimberE. KonsaE. KonsaGabrielGabrielR. CalafioriR. CalafioriM. OedegaardM. OedegaardN. MaduekeN. MaduekeM. DowmanM. DowmanD. RiceD. RiceB. GuimaraesB. GuimaraesK. HavertzK. Havertz
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
3-4-2-1
Slavia Prague

Starting XI

Arsenal

Manager

  • J. Trpisovsky
  • M. Arteta

Form

SLP

SLP - Form

HRA
D0-0
FB
D2-2
BOL
D1-1
BRN
W4-0
JAB
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ARS

ARS - Form

NFO
W0-1
FCB
D2-2
EVE
W2-0
FLE
L1-1
LIV
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Slavia PragueDrawArsenal
0
2
3
Champions League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
3
FT
Europa League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
4
FT
Europa League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
1
FT
Champions League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
7
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
0
FT
1Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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