Roma vs Real Madrid Champions League preview: All you need to know

Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Roma vs Real Madrid will kick off on 14 Oct 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Roma welcome an old friend to the Olimpico

Roma are back in the Champions League for the first time in six years, and their first home match is against former boss Jose Mourinho, a man who led them to UEFA Conference League glory in 2022.

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Romans struggling to kill games off

In recent weeks, Roma have drawn three out of four matches across all competitions, including a 1-1 stalemate against Fenerbahce on MD1 of the Champions League league phase.

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Los Blancos are still stuck in second gear

Madrid huffed and puffed but eventually got the better of Villarreal 1-0 thanks to a goal from big-money Ivorian signing, Yan Diomande, just after the hour mark in LaLiga. It's a good result for Jose Mourinho's men, considering they played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Vini Jr was sent off. Madrid beat Inter in their opening UCL match 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

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Key stats & injuries

Roma scored at least twice in each of their last three home European matches.

Roma must do without Mile Svilar and Bryan Cristante while Brazilian duo Éder Militão and Rodrygo are still absent for Real Madrid.

Only two of Madrid's last eight wins across all competitions have been accompanied by clean sheets.

Team news & squads

Gasperini names a projected XI featuring Mile Svilar in goal, with a back four of Gianluca Mancini, Mario Hermoso, Evan N'Dicka, and Wesley. Marten de Roon and Manu Kone are set to anchor the midfield, with Matias Soule, Paulo Dybala, and Devyne Rensch operating ahead of them and Donyell Malen leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Roma, though Malen's availability will be monitored after his red card against Como. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Mourinho is expected to deploy Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, and Denzel Dumfries. Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold are projected in central midfield alongside Yan Diomande, with Brahim Diaz and Federico Valverde supporting Kylian Mbappe in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently flagged for the visitors, though Vinicius Junior's red card against Villarreal may affect his availability for this fixture.

Form

Roma have taken three wins, two draws, and no defeats across their last five matches, conceding five goals and scoring eight. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 at Como in Serie A, a result that required considerable resilience after going down to ten men. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with Inter and beat Torino 2-0, with a 1-1 Champions League draw against Fenerbahce and a 2-1 Serie A win over Atalanta also in the run.

Real Madrid have won three of their last five, losing one and winning the other. They beat Villarreal 1-0 most recently, and earlier in the run defeated Inter 2-1 in the Champions League and Rayo Vallecano 4-1 in LaLiga. Their only defeat came against Atletico Madrid, a 2-1 loss in LaLiga. Madrid have scored ten goals across the five matches and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

Real Madrid have dominated this fixture historically. Across the last five recorded meetings, Madrid have won four times to Roma's none, with one draw — a 2-2 friendly in August 2019. All four competitive meetings came in the Champions League, with Madrid winning by scores of 0-2, 3-0, 2-0, and 2-0. Roma have yet to beat Real Madrid in a competitive fixture within this dataset, and the Stadio Olimpico has not proven a fortress against this opponent in recent memory.

Standings

In the Champions League, Roma currently sit 17th and Real Madrid 13th, placing both sides in the section of the table where points are needed to secure a comfortable path through the league phase.