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Champions League
team-logoRoma
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoReal Madrid
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James Freemantle
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Roma vs Real Madrid Champions League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Real Madrid
Champions League
J. Mourinho

Comprehensive match preview of Roma vs Real Madrid as the Champions League returns after a long international break. We talk tactics, team news, form and more.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Roma vs Real Madrid will kick off on 14 Oct 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Roma welcome an old friend to the Olimpico

Roma are back in the Champions League for the first time in six years, and their first home match is against former boss Jose Mourinho, a man who led them to UEFA Conference League glory in 2022.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-VILLARREALGetty Images

Romans struggling to kill games off

In recent weeks, Roma have drawn three out of four matches across all competitions, including a 1-1 stalemate against Fenerbahce on MD1 of the Champions League league phase.

Como 1907 v AS Roma - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Los Blancos are still stuck in second gear

Madrid huffed and puffed but eventually got the better of Villarreal 1-0 thanks to a goal from big-money Ivorian signing, Yan Diomande, just after the hour mark in LaLiga. It's a good result for Jose Mourinho's men, considering they played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Vini Jr was sent off. Madrid beat Inter in their opening UCL match 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-VILLARREALGetty Images

Key stats & injuries

  • Roma scored at least twice in each of their last three home European matches.
  • Roma must do without Mile Svilar and Bryan Cristante while Brazilian duo Éder Militão and Rodrygo are still absent for Real Madrid.
  • Only two of Madrid's last eight wins across all competitions have been accompanied by clean sheets.

Team news & squads

Roma vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Formation
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
M. SvilarM. SvilarG. ManciniG. ManciniM. HermosoM. HermosoE. N'DickaE. N'Dickateam-logoWesleyM. de RoonM. de RoonD. RenschD. RenschM. SouleM. SouleP. DybalaP. DybalaM. KoneM. KoneD. MalenD. MalenT. CourtoisT. CourtoisM. CucurellaM. CucurellaI. KonateI. KonateD. HuijsenD. HuijsenD. DumfriesD. DumfriesJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamT. Alexander-ArnoldT. Alexander-ArnoldB. DiazB. DiazF. ValverdeF. ValverdeY. DiomandeY. DiomandeK. MbappeK. Mbappe
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
3-4-2-1
Roma

Starting XI

Real Madrid

Manager

  • G. Gasperini
  • J. Mourinho

Gasperini names a projected XI featuring Mile Svilar in goal, with a back four of Gianluca Mancini, Mario Hermoso, Evan N'Dicka, and Wesley. Marten de Roon and Manu Kone are set to anchor the midfield, with Matias Soule, Paulo Dybala, and Devyne Rensch operating ahead of them and Donyell Malen leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Roma, though Malen's availability will be monitored after his red card against Como. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Mourinho is expected to deploy Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, and Denzel Dumfries. Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold are projected in central midfield alongside Yan Diomande, with Brahim Diaz and Federico Valverde supporting Kylian Mbappe in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently flagged for the visitors, though Vinicius Junior's red card against Villarreal may affect his availability for this fixture.

Form

ROM

ROM - Form

ATA
W2-1
FB
D1-1
TOR
W0-2
INT
D2-2
COM
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RMA

RMA - Form

INT
W2-1
RAY
W4-1
ELC
W2-3
ATM
L2-1
VIL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Roma have taken three wins, two draws, and no defeats across their last five matches, conceding five goals and scoring eight. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 at Como in Serie A, a result that required considerable resilience after going down to ten men. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with Inter and beat Torino 2-0, with a 1-1 Champions League draw against Fenerbahce and a 2-1 Serie A win over Atalanta also in the run.

Real Madrid have won three of their last five, losing one and winning the other. They beat Villarreal 1-0 most recently, and earlier in the run defeated Inter 2-1 in the Champions League and Rayo Vallecano 4-1 in LaLiga. Their only defeat came against Atletico Madrid, a 2-1 loss in LaLiga. Madrid have scored ten goals across the five matches and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

RomaDrawReal Madrid
1
0
4
Club Friendlies
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
Champions League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
2Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

Real Madrid have dominated this fixture historically. Across the last five recorded meetings, Madrid have won four times to Roma's none, with one draw — a 2-2 friendly in August 2019. All four competitive meetings came in the Champions League, with Madrid winning by scores of 0-2, 3-0, 2-0, and 2-0. Roma have yet to beat Real Madrid in a competitive fixture within this dataset, and the Stadio Olimpico has not proven a fortress against this opponent in recent memory.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League, Roma currently sit 17th and Real Madrid 13th, placing both sides in the section of the table where points are needed to secure a comfortable path through the league phase.

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