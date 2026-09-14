Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth UEFA Europa League preview: Everything you need to know

Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth: Match details

Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Reale Arena

Real Sociedad and AFC Bournemouth will kick-off on 17 September 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

European opener in San Sebastián

Real Sociedad return home to host English side AFC Bournemouth at Anoeta Stadium for Matchday 1 of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League league phase. Following a challenging weekend in LaLiga, La Real aim to reset under the floodlights and capture crucial early points in front of their supporters. For Bournemouth, taking the trip to Spain off the back of consecutive domestic draws offers a exciting opportunity to assert their European credentials on opening night.

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La Real's setback against Atlético Madrid

Real Sociedad enter Thursday looking to bounce back after a 3–0 home defeat to Atlético Madrid in LaLiga on Matchday 5 (September 13). After a scoreless first half, La Real conceded a late penalty before goals from Jonathan David and Giuliano Simeone sealed the result for the visitors. The performance follows a 3–2 away victory over Elche CF on Matchday 4 and a goalless draw with Celta Vigo, leaving Pellegrino Matarazzo's side eager to restore defensive composure.

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The Cherries' thrilling draw at Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth travel to Spain following a high-scoring 2–2 draw against Brentford in the Premier League on Matchday 4 (September 12). Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier scored for Bournemouth, but a brace from Kevin Schade forced a shared result. The performance builds on a 2–2 draw at Newcastle United and a 4–0 EFL Cup win against Lincoln City, proving that Marco Rose's side bring plenty of attacking threat into European action.

Can Bournemouth's high press disrupt San Sebastián's rhythm?

Clashes between Spanish technical control and Premier League intensity always make for dynamic tactical encounters. Real Sociedad’s central midfield engine through Carlos Soler, Luka Sučić, and Mikel Oyarzabal will look to dictate tempo and control ball possession. Meanwhile, Bournemouth will rely on intense pressing and quick wide transitions through Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier, and Evanilson. With vital league-phase points up for grabs on Matchday 1, Thursday's encounter promises top-quality action from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad are managed by Pellegrino Matarazzo for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Marco Rose takes charge of Bournemouth for the trip to San Sebastian. As with the home team, no confirmed squad details, injuries, or suspensions have been provided, and further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Real Sociedad head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-3 home defeat to Elche in LaLiga, while a 2-1 win over Espanyol stands as one of the more positive outings in that run. The heaviest setback came against Real Madrid, a 4-1 loss in August. Across the five matches, Real Sociedad scored six goals and conceded seven.

Bournemouth's last five results read one win, three draws and one loss. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 Premier League draw against Brentford, and before that a 4-0 Carabao Cup victory over Lincoln City. The Cherries also drew 2-2 at Newcastle United and 1-1 at Everton, with their only defeat a 2-1 loss to Manchester City. Across those five matches, Bournemouth scored nine goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on August 9, 2025, when they played out a 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly. On the same day, a second fixture between the sides ended 0-0. The only other recorded meeting was a pre-season friendly in July 2022, which Real Sociedad won 2-1. All three matches in the available head-to-head record were friendly fixtures, with no competitive meetings between the clubs on record.