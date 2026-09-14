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Europa League
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Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth UEFA Europa League preview: Everything you need to know

Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth
Europa League
TV Guide & Streaming
Real Sociedad
AFC Bournemouth

Comprehensive match preview of Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth in the UEFA Europa League. We break down recent domestic results, form, and key storylines ahead of this Thursday night clash at Anoeta Stadium.

Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth: Match details

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Europa League - Game Week 1
Reale Arena

Real Sociedad and AFC Bournemouth will kick-off on 17 September 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

European opener in San Sebastián

Real Sociedad return home to host English side AFC Bournemouth at Anoeta Stadium for Matchday 1 of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League league phase. Following a challenging weekend in LaLiga, La Real aim to reset under the floodlights and capture crucial early points in front of their supporters. For Bournemouth, taking the trip to Spain off the back of consecutive domestic draws offers a exciting opportunity to assert their European credentials on opening night.

Real Sociedad v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

La Real's setback against Atlético Madrid

Real Sociedad enter Thursday looking to bounce back after a 3–0 home defeat to Atlético Madrid in LaLiga on Matchday 5 (September 13). After a scoreless first half, La Real conceded a late penalty before goals from Jonathan David and Giuliano Simeone sealed the result for the visitors. The performance follows a 3–2 away victory over Elche CF on Matchday 4 and a goalless draw with Celta Vigo, leaving Pellegrino Matarazzo's side eager to restore defensive composure.

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

The Cherries' thrilling draw at Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth travel to Spain following a high-scoring 2–2 draw against Brentford in the Premier League on Matchday 4 (September 12). Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier scored for Bournemouth, but a brace from Kevin Schade forced a shared result. The performance builds on a 2–2 draw at Newcastle United and a 4–0 EFL Cup win against Lincoln City, proving that Marco Rose's side bring plenty of attacking threat into European action.

Can Bournemouth's high press disrupt San Sebastián's rhythm?

Clashes between Spanish technical control and Premier League intensity always make for dynamic tactical encounters. Real Sociedad’s central midfield engine through Carlos Soler, Luka Sučić, and Mikel Oyarzabal will look to dictate tempo and control ball possession. Meanwhile, Bournemouth will rely on intense pressing and quick wide transitions through Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier, and Evanilson. With vital league-phase points up for grabs on Matchday 1, Thursday's encounter promises top-quality action from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Matarazzo

Real Sociedad are managed by Pellegrino Matarazzo for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Marco Rose takes charge of Bournemouth for the trip to San Sebastian. As with the home team, no confirmed squad details, injuries, or suspensions have been provided, and further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

RSO

RSO - Form

RMA
L4-1
ESP
W2-1
CEL
D0-0
ELC
W2-3
ATM
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BOU

BOU - Form

MCI
L2-1
EVE
D1-1
NEW
D2-2
LIN
W4-0
BRE
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Real Sociedad head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-3 home defeat to Elche in LaLiga, while a 2-1 win over Espanyol stands as one of the more positive outings in that run. The heaviest setback came against Real Madrid, a 4-1 loss in August. Across the five matches, Real Sociedad scored six goals and conceded seven.

Bournemouth's last five results read one win, three draws and one loss. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 Premier League draw against Brentford, and before that a 4-0 Carabao Cup victory over Lincoln City. The Cherries also drew 2-2 at Newcastle United and 1-1 at Everton, with their only defeat a 2-1 loss to Manchester City. Across those five matches, Bournemouth scored nine goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real SociedadDrawAFC Bournemouth
1
2
0
Club Friendlies
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
FT
Club Friendlies
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
0
FT
Club Friendlies
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
2
FT
3Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/3
Both teams scored2/3

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on August 9, 2025, when they played out a 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly. On the same day, a second fixture between the sides ended 0-0. The only other recorded meeting was a pre-season friendly in July 2022, which Real Sociedad won 2-1. All three matches in the available head-to-head record were friendly fixtures, with no competitive meetings between the clubs on record.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
00000000
1
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
1
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
00000000
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
1
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
1
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
1
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
1
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
00000000
1
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
1
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
00000000
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
00000000
1
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
1
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
00000000
1
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
00000000
1
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
1
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
00000000
1
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
1
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
00000000
1
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
00000000
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
00000000
1
BenficaBenficaBEN
00000000
1
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
00000000
1
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
00000000
1
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
1
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
1
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
1
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
1
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
1
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
1
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
1
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
1
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
1
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
00000000
1
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
1
RennesRennesREN
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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