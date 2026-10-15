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LaLiga
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Estadio Bernabeu
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Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga preview: Everything you need to know

Real Madrid vs Sevilla
LaLiga
TV Guide & Streaming
Real Madrid
Sevilla

Comprehensive match preview of Real Madrid vs Sevilla FC in LaLiga. We break down latest domestic and Champions League results, team form, and key storylines ahead of this Sunday night Matchday 9 clash at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Match details

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 9
Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid and Sevilla FC will kick-off on 18 October 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

Los Blancos host Sevilla ahead of big European week

Real Madrid return home to the Santiago Bernabéu to host Andalusian rivals Sevilla FC for Matchweek 9 of the 2026/27 LaLiga season. Coming off mid-week Champions League duties, Real Madrid aim to maintain strong domestic form on home turf. For Sevilla, taking the trip to the Spanish capital after a six-goal thriller before the international hiatus presents a formidable test of defensive discipline against one of Europe's premier attacking frontlines.

AS Roma v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images

Los Blancos' seven-goal spectacle in Rome

Real Madrid enter Sunday's fixture overflowing with attacking confidence following a wild 4–3 Champions League victory over AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, October 14. Kylian Mbappé, Carlos Espí, Endrick, and Antonio Rüdiger all found the net in a high-octane performance. That triumph followed a hard-fought 1–0 home victory against Villarreal on Matchday 8, keeping Madrid well-positioned in the title chase as they prepare for a massive upcoming week.

Levante UD v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Sevilla's six-goal thriller in Valencia

Sevilla travel to Madrid encouraged by their fighting spirit in a dramatic 3–3 away draw against Levante on October 12. Strikes from Robbie Ure (12') and Félix Correia (53') had given Sevilla the upper hand before substitute Isaac Romero struck a dramatic 90th-minute goal. Driven by creative distribution from Youssouf Fofana and wide energy from Félix Correia, Sevilla possess plenty of transition threat to test Madrid's backline.

Bernabéu showdown

Tactically, Sunday's encounter features a battle between Real Madrid's fluid attacking rotation and Sevilla's fast-break style. Madrid will look to dictate tempo through Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Aurélien Tchouaméni while unleashing Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior out wide. Meanwhile, Sevilla will rely on central stability from Lucien Agoumé and Kike Salas to absorb pressure and ignite rapid transitions through Youssouf Fofana. With crucial points at stake in LaLiga, Sunday night's kickoff promises top-tier Spanish action.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is without Raul Asencio through injury, while Vinicius Junior is suspended and will play no part in this fixture. Updates on the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Luis Garcia has no injuries or suspensions to report for Sevilla at this stage. Further squad details will be confirmed as the match approaches.

Form

RMA

RMA - Form

RAY
W4-1
ELC
W2-3
ATM
L2-1
VIL
W1-0
ROM
W3-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SEV

SEV - Form

VAL
W1-0
COR
W0-1
BAR
L1-3
AVL
L1-3
LEV
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Real Madrid head into this match having won three of their last five games across all competitions, with one draw and one defeat in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over Villarreal in LaLiga, a result that required a goal from Yan Diomande and a determined defensive effort after Vinicius Junior's red card. Madrid also beat Inter 2-1 in the Champions League and Rayo Vallecano 4-1 in the league during this stretch, though a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid remains a blemish on an otherwise productive sequence.

Sevilla's recent form is built on solidity. Luis Garcia's side have won two and drawn one of their last three LaLiga outings, keeping clean sheets in both league victories. Their only defeat in the last five matches across all competitions came against Aston Villa in a friendly. That defensive consistency, combined with wins over Deportivo de A Coruna and Valencia, points to a team that is difficult to break down.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real MadridDrawSevilla
5
0
0
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
FT
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
4
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
FT
10Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

Recent meetings between these clubs have consistently favoured Real Madrid. The most recent encounter came in May 2026, when Madrid won 1-0 away at Sevilla in LaLiga. Before that, Madrid beat Sevilla 2-0 at the Bernabeu in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the competition, Madrid have won four and Sevilla one, a record that underlines Madrid's dominance in this fixture in recent seasons.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
8800347+2724
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
8611188+1019
W
W
W
W
L
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
8611149+519
W
D
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
8602198+1118
W
L
W
W
L
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
84221312+114
D
L
W
W
D
6
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
84131215-313
W
W
L
W
D
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
8323128+411
L
D
L
L
W
8
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
82421211+110
L
D
L
D
W
9
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
815286+28
D
W
D
D
D
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
8224131308
L
W
W
L
L
12
EspanyolEspanyolESP
8224111108
D
L
L
W
D
13
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
8224410-68
L
W
L
D
D
15
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
82241323-108
D
L
L
W
L
16
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
8224818-108
L
D
L
L
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
71331115-46
D
L
L
D
W
18
ElcheElcheELC
81341117-66
D
W
L
D
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
8125615-95
D
L
W
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
8044413-94
D
L
L
D
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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