Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga preview: Everything you need to know

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Match details

LaLiga - Game Week 9 18 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid and Sevilla FC will kick-off on 18 October 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

Los Blancos host Sevilla ahead of big European week

Real Madrid return home to the Santiago Bernabéu to host Andalusian rivals Sevilla FC for Matchweek 9 of the 2026/27 LaLiga season. Coming off mid-week Champions League duties, Real Madrid aim to maintain strong domestic form on home turf. For Sevilla, taking the trip to the Spanish capital after a six-goal thriller before the international hiatus presents a formidable test of defensive discipline against one of Europe's premier attacking frontlines.

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Los Blancos' seven-goal spectacle in Rome

Real Madrid enter Sunday's fixture overflowing with attacking confidence following a wild 4–3 Champions League victory over AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, October 14. Kylian Mbappé, Carlos Espí, Endrick, and Antonio Rüdiger all found the net in a high-octane performance. That triumph followed a hard-fought 1–0 home victory against Villarreal on Matchday 8, keeping Madrid well-positioned in the title chase as they prepare for a massive upcoming week.

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Sevilla's six-goal thriller in Valencia

Sevilla travel to Madrid encouraged by their fighting spirit in a dramatic 3–3 away draw against Levante on October 12. Strikes from Robbie Ure (12') and Félix Correia (53') had given Sevilla the upper hand before substitute Isaac Romero struck a dramatic 90th-minute goal. Driven by creative distribution from Youssouf Fofana and wide energy from Félix Correia, Sevilla possess plenty of transition threat to test Madrid's backline.

Bernabéu showdown

Tactically, Sunday's encounter features a battle between Real Madrid's fluid attacking rotation and Sevilla's fast-break style. Madrid will look to dictate tempo through Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Aurélien Tchouaméni while unleashing Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior out wide. Meanwhile, Sevilla will rely on central stability from Lucien Agoumé and Kike Salas to absorb pressure and ignite rapid transitions through Youssouf Fofana. With crucial points at stake in LaLiga, Sunday night's kickoff promises top-tier Spanish action.

Team news & squads

Jose Mourinho is without Raul Asencio through injury, while Vinicius Junior is suspended and will play no part in this fixture. Updates on the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Luis Garcia has no injuries or suspensions to report for Sevilla at this stage. Further squad details will be confirmed as the match approaches.

Form

Real Madrid head into this match having won three of their last five games across all competitions, with one draw and one defeat in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over Villarreal in LaLiga, a result that required a goal from Yan Diomande and a determined defensive effort after Vinicius Junior's red card. Madrid also beat Inter 2-1 in the Champions League and Rayo Vallecano 4-1 in the league during this stretch, though a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid remains a blemish on an otherwise productive sequence.

Sevilla's recent form is built on solidity. Luis Garcia's side have won two and drawn one of their last three LaLiga outings, keeping clean sheets in both league victories. Their only defeat in the last five matches across all competitions came against Aston Villa in a friendly. That defensive consistency, combined with wins over Deportivo de A Coruna and Valencia, points to a team that is difficult to break down.

Head-to-Head Record

Recent meetings between these clubs have consistently favoured Real Madrid. The most recent encounter came in May 2026, when Madrid won 1-0 away at Sevilla in LaLiga. Before that, Madrid beat Sevilla 2-0 at the Bernabeu in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the competition, Madrid have won four and Sevilla one, a record that underlines Madrid's dominance in this fixture in recent seasons.