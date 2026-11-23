Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Continental perfection tests Dutch ambition at the Bernabéu

Real Madrid host PSV Eindhoven at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

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Jose Mourinho's side arrive in confident mood. They extended their winning run to nine matches on Saturday, beating Celta Vigo 2-1 after falling behind in the sixth minute.

Madrid needed a rally to do it. Kylian Mbappe missed a first-half penalty, Jude Bellingham equalised in the 66th minute and substitute Carlos Espi struck an 85th-minute winner from Vinicius Junior's cross.

Thibaut Courtois also played a part, with two important saves at 1-0 that kept Celta from extending their lead. Mourinho pointed to a stronger second half and a better response from his players after the interval.

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PSV come to Spain in good domestic form under Peter Bosz. They beat NEC Nijmegen 4-1 in the Eredivisie on Saturday, but their last Champions League outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Club Brugge.

That result leaves the Dutch side with work to do in Europe, and a trip to the Bernabeu is a tough place to start fixing it.

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