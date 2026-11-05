Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or while travelling somewhere it might be geo-blocked? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Pick a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).

Pick a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet). Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.

Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the broadcast rights.

Visit the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the broadcast rights. Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match.

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Vasil Levski

PFK Levski Sofia and Bialystok kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok live today: TV channel and live stream

Topics of the week: PFK Levski Sofia and Bialystok

Levski Sofia have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five games. Most recently, they beat FK Dunav Ruse 1-0 away after a 1-1 draw with Arda Kardzhali. Their 2-1 Europa League win over Viktoria Pilsen stands out. Across those five games, Levski scored seven goals and conceded five.

In the Ekstraklasa, Bialystok have performed strongly, but they have struggled for consistency in the Europa League. They have won three and lost two of their last five games, including an impressive 6-0 cup victory over Lechia Danzig. RSC Anderlecht beat them 3-0 in the Europa League. Bialystok scored eleven goals and conceded four across those five games.

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: Line-ups

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: Form

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: Head-to-head record

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: The tables