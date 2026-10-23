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Ligue 1
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Parc des Princes
team-logoLyon
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Celine Abrahams
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Ligue 1 preview: Firepower-packed Parisiens target top-spot against Les Gones

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon
Ligue 1
TV Guide & Streaming
Paris Saint-Germain
Lyon

Fresh off an emphatic 4–2 Champions League triumph over Barcelona, Luis Enrique’s Parisians defend Parc des Princes against a Lyon side out to reset following midweek European frustration.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon: Match details

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 8
Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain host Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, 25 October 2026 at 19:45 GMT (3:45 PM EST / 20:45 BST / 21:45 SAST) in Matchday 8 of the Ligue 1 season at Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images

Parisian firepower tests resilient Gones in capital showcase

European fireworks at Parc des Princes set the stage for Sunday’s marquee Ligue 1 clash as Paris Saint-Germain host long-time rivals Lyon. Luis Enrique’s champions enter in blistering form after overwhelming Barcelona 4–2 in Champions League action on Tuesday, backed by late goals from Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz. That European display capped consecutive victories following a 3–1 domestic win at Strasbourg. They face a Lyon side eager to recover their footing after a tough 3–0 Europa League setback at Hoffenheim on Thursday, despite recent domestic success against OGC Nice.

FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONAGetty Images

Key matchup: Désiré Doué vs Moussa Niakhaté

In-form attacking spark: Désiré Doué delivered a standout performance against Barcelona in midweek, opening the scoring and providing a crucial assist. His fluid movement between the left flank and central pockets presents an immediate threat to Lyon's backline.

Defensive commander: Moussa Niakhaté anchors Lyon's central defence. Niakhaté must maintain structural discipline to restrict space for Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia while managing Paris' rapid counter-pressing transitions.

FBL-EUR-C3-ANDERLECHT-LYONGetty Images

Tactical breakdown & predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernández; João Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.

Olympique Lyonnais (4-3-3): Greif; Mata, Niakhaté, Kluivert, Tagliafico; Tessmann, Morton, Tolisso; Nuamah,Himbert, Nakamura.

Match insight: PSG enter as firm favourites on home turf, relying on their dominant central possession and high wing-back overlaps via Achraf Hakimi. Lyon's primary avenue to an upset relies on quick vertical transitions through Keito Nakamura and Rémi Himbert to exploit any defensive gaps left during PSG's sustained high press.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Probable lineups

4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
page.match.formation.title
Lyon crest
Lyon
OL
4-2-3-1
M. SafonovM. SafonovL. HernandezL. HernandezW. Zaire-EmeryW. Zaire-EmeryL. DigneL. DigneI. ZabarnyiI. ZabarnyiJ. NevesJ. NevesD. FernandezD. FernandezL. BeraldoL. BeraldoM. AklioucheM. AklioucheF. TorresF. TorresO. DembeleO. DembeleR. DescampsR. DescampsM. NiakhateM. NiakhateAbnerAbnerZ. AthekameZ. AthekameClinton MataClinton MataM. BidstrupM. BidstrupJ. DuranvilleJ. DuranvilleT. TessmannT. TessmannN. NarteyN. NarteyK. BoudacheK. BoudacheP. SulcP. Sulc
Lyon crest
Lyon
OL
4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain

Starting XI

Lyon

Manager

  • Luis Enrique
  • P. Fonseca

Luis Enrique is without two players for this fixture. Senny Mayulu and Nuno Mendes are both listed as injured and will not be available for selection. No suspensions are reported in the PSG squad, and updates to the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Paulo Fonseca has one injury concern to manage, with Mohamed Ouedraogo ruled out for Lyon. Keito Nakamura is suspended and will also miss the match. The away side's lineup will be confirmed nearer to kick-off.

Form

PSG

PSG - Form

OM
W1-2
LEM
W3-1
MCI
W2-4
STR
W1-3
BAR
W4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
OL

OL - Form

REN
W4-0
RCL
L2-1
CRY
W3-2
NCE
W2-1
TSG
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

PSG have won all five of their last five matches across Ligue 1 and the Champions League, scoring 11 goals and conceding five in that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win away at Strasbourg in Ligue 1. They also beat Manchester City 4-2 in the Champions League league phase and recorded victories over Le Mans, Marseille, and Brest in the league. Five wins from five represents a consistent run of results with no draws or defeats.

Lyon have won four of their last five matches across Ligue 1 and the Europa League, with their only defeat coming against Lens, where they lost 2-1. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Nice in Ligue 1. They also beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in the Europa League and thrashed Rennes 4-0 in the league. Fonseca's side have scored 12 goals across their last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Paris Saint-GermainDrawLyon
4
0
1
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
2
FT
Ligue 1
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
2
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
FT
Ligue 1
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
2
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
FT
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
1
FT
Coupe de France
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
FT
12Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored5/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when Lyon won 2-1 at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 — a result that stands as PSG's most recent home defeat in this fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, PSG have won three and Lyon two, with PSG scoring 10 goals and Lyon netting eight across those encounters.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
7421135+814
W
L
W
D
W
2
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
7421149+514
W
W
W
W
L
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
7421127+514
W
L
W
D
W
4
LilleLilleLIL
7421105+514
D
W
L
W
W
5
MonacoMonacoASM
7421106+414
L
D
W
D
W
6
RennesRennesREN
74121514+113
L
W
L
W
W
7
LorientLorientFCL
732276+111
W
W
L
D
W
8
LensLensRCL
73131411+310
W
W
L
D
L
9
MarseilleMarseilleOM
73041410+49
W
W
L
L
L
10
BrestBrestB29
72321310+39
D
W
L
L
W
11
ToulouseToulouseTFC
72321211+19
W
D
W
D
L
12
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
73041117-69
W
L
W
W
L
13
NiceNiceNCE
722369-38
L
W
W
L
D
14
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
72141215-37
L
L
L
D
W
15
AngersAngersSCO
7214915-67
L
L
W
D
L
16
Le MansLe MansLEM
71331015-56
L
L
W
D
D
17
TroyesTroyesTRO
7115516-114
L
L
L
L
L
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
7025511-62
L
L
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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