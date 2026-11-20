Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 12:30 St James' Park

League leaders test Tyneside resolve amid Bruno Guimarães homecoming

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Newcastle United host Arsenal at St James' Park in a Premier League fixture that pits a league leader against a side searching for consistency after a difficult run of results. Adding an explosive emotional layer to the contest, former Newcastle talisman Bruno Guimarães returns to Tyneside in Arsenal colours for the first time since his summer move,stepping into a hostile cauldron eager to rattle the champions.

Arsenal arrive as the division's top side, sitting first in the table and carrying strong momentum from the international break. Mikel Arteta's squad have won four of their last five across all competitions, with away victories at Liverpool and Slavia Prague among the highlights.

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Newcastle's form tells a different story. Matthias Jaissle's side have managed just one win in their last five league matches, losing to Everton and Aston Villa in that stretch. The Magpies will need a sharp improvement to contain an Arsenal side firing on most cylinders.

The absence of Bukayo Saka will be a significant factor for Arsenal. The winger has been central to their attacking play,and his absence tests the depth of Arteta's options in the final third. William Saliba's injury adds further defensive concern for the visitors.

Newcastle will be without Ewen Jaouen and Joelinton, though the return from the international break brings its own complications. Lewis Hall, who shone for England during the Nations League window, returns to club duty in fine form and will be expected to provide width and energy down the left.

December brings a congested schedule for both clubs. Arsenal face Real Madrid in the Champions League on December 9, while Newcastle host Manchester United on December 2, making this fixture a pivotal moment in the early winter calendar.

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