New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Carolina Panthers come out of their bye week refreshed and set for a divisional showdown on the road against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

Carolina hit the break riding some momentum after edging the Rams 31-28, and oddsmakers have them pegged as slight road favorites this Sunday. On the other side, New Orleans is feeling a bit of a spark themselves, having escaped Tampa Bay with a 24-20 win, their second triumph in their last four outings.

This marks the second clash of the season between the NFC South rivals. The Saints claimed the first meeting, a gritty 17-7 affair in Charlotte on November 9.

Can Carolina flip the script, or will New Orleans complete the season sweep?

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time

The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints play on Sunday, Dec. 14, at Caesars Superdome in a game on the NFL Week 15 schedule, starting at 4:25 pm ET or 1:25 pm PT.

Team news & squads

New Orleans Saints team news

They did fall to the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte back in early November, though a win this weekend would lift Carolina to sole possession of first place in the division. The motivation? Sky-high.

New Orleans is coming off a gritty road win of its own, a 24-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which essentially cancels out Carolina's earlier loss in the standings. And rest assured, Kellen Moore and his crew would love nothing more than to play spoiler down the stretch and knock every divisional rival off their perch.

A major spark for the Saints has been Tyler Shough, who's injected some much-needed life into their offense. He didn’t light it up through the air in Tampa with 144 yards and a pick, but he hurt the Bucs in other ways, rushing for 55 yards and punching in two touchdowns. Devin Neal provided the complementary punch, adding 70 yards and a score on the ground.

Carolina Panthers team news

The Carolina Panthers might field one of the messiest, most up-and-down offenses in the league, but somehow they're still above water, and astonishingly, very much alive in the NFC South title race. Just two weeks ago, this same inconsistent group stunned the league by knocking off the heavyweight Los Angeles Rams, 31-28.

Bryce Young put together one of his cleanest outings of the season, tossing three touchdowns and racking up 206 yards without giving the ball away, while Carolina’s ground game bulldozed its way to 164 rushing yards.

Watch and live stream Saints vs Panthers in the USA

The Saints take on the Panthers in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Saints vs Panthers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Saints vs Panthers tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Saints vs Panthers Fantasy Football

Bryce Young didn't air it out much, but he made his limited attempts count, with roughly 20 percent of his completions turning into touchdowns, including the clutch strike to Tetairoa McMillan that ultimately sealed the win. It’s been a roller-coaster year for the young quarterback, yet his splits tell a clear story: he’s performed noticeably better on his home turf than he has on the road.

Meanwhile, the Panthers backfield continues to twist and turn. Over the past month, Rico Dowdle hasn’t cracked higher than RB14 in weekly fantasy finishes, and since Chuba Hubbard returned in Week 7, Dowdle has logged just one RB1 performance. With Hubbard’s latest strong outing, there’s a real chance this turns back into an even 50/50 workload, a formula that certainly paid off for Carolina in their most recent outing.

Hubbard outshined Dowdle in every phase, running between the tackles, catching out of the backfield, and handling tough yardage. All signs point to a true committee forming again, but Hubbard clearly holds RB2/flex value moving forward.

On the other sideline, rookie Tyler Shough punched in the first two rushing touchdowns of his young career, breaking free for scores of 13 and 34 yards after halftime. His passing numbers weren't eye-catching, but he steadied the offense well enough to guide New Orleans to its third win of the season. Up next for Shough and the Saints: a Week 15 clash with Carolina.

As for Devin Neal, he’s currently dealing with an abdomen issue and was limited in Wednesday’s practice. Even so, early indications suggest he’s trending toward suiting up in Week 15. If Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) is ruled out, expect Neal to shoulder a hefty workload against the Panthers.

Saints vs Panthers Game Predictions

Carolina looked nothing like itself in that first showdown, but this version of the Panthers appears far more settled and sharper. The Saints have certainly gotten a jolt from Tyler Shough, yet opponents now have more film to dissect and more tendencies to exploit. One thing that feels almost written in stone, though, is the under. A total of 40.5 points seems overly ambitious. Their earlier meeting produced just 21 points, and the circumstances lean toward another lower-scoring battle. The Panthers had a weekend off to regroup and fine-tune the game plan, while New Orleans finally returns home after a grueling stretch of away games, where their defense routinely tightens the screws.

When these teams met a month ago, the Saints completely bottled up Carolina’s run game, limiting them to a measly 3.2 yards a pop, and put the entire burden on Bryce Young's shoulders. He couldn’t crack that code. But the recent version of the young QB has looked far more composed, and Dave Canales should have a deeper, more polished plan for whatever New Orleans decides to spring on him. On the flip side, it’s tough to imagine rookie Tyler Shough replicating the near-perfect outing he delivered against Carolina the first time around (128.9 rating, clean 2-0 TD/INT line, 10.4 yards per attempt). The odds of him torching them again feel slim.

Saints vs Panthers Betting Odds

Spread

Panthers -2.5 (-110)

Saints +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Panthers: -140

Saints: +120

Total

40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

NO - Form All Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 - 24 New Orleans Saints W

Miami Dolphins 21 - 17 New Orleans Saints L

New Orleans Saints 10 - 24 Atlanta Falcons L

Carolina Panthers 7 - 17 New Orleans Saints W

Los Angeles Rams 34 - 10 New Orleans Saints L CAR - Form All Carolina Panthers 31 - 28 Los Angeles Rams W

San Francisco 49ers 20 - 9 Carolina Panthers L

Atlanta Falcons 27 - 30 Carolina Panthers W

Carolina Panthers 7 - 17 New Orleans Saints L

Green Bay Packers 13 - 16 Carolina Panthers W

Head-to-Head Record

NO Last 5 matches CAR 4 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Carolina Panthers 7 - 17 New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers 23 - 22 New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints 47 - 10 Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints 28 - 6 Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers 17 - 20 New Orleans Saints

