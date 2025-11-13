Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Chicago Bears hit the road to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, as the two NFC North rivals square off in a key Week 11 matchup on the NFL schedule.

The Bears are riding a wave of momentum as they roll into Minnesota for a pivotal NFC North clash against the Vikings.

Back in Week 1, it was the Vikings who squeaked out a narrow 27-24 win, but the tides have shifted since then. Chicago has found its groove, sitting at 6-3, while Minnesota has stumbled to 4-5 heading into Week 11.

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears kick-off time

NFL US Bank Stadium

The Vikings and Bears will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday, November 16, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.

Team news & squads

Minnesota Vikings team news

As for the Minnesota Vikings, it's been a rollercoaster season marred by inconsistency and injuries. Their most recent setback came in a 27-19 home loss to those same Ravens, though Jalen Nailor turned heads with a career day, 124 receiving yards and a score. A week prior, the Vikings edged out the Detroit Lions 27-24, fueled by a punishing 142-yard effort on the ground and two passing touchdowns from J.J. McCarthy.

However, the injury bug has hit Minnesota hard. With Carson Wentz and Ryan Kelly both on injured reserve, depth at quarterback and center has become a serious concern. Even so, the Vikings continue to lean heavily on their star wideouts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, the heartbeat of their offense, as they fight to keep their season afloat.

Vikings Injury Report: Jonathan Greenard – questionable , Theo Jackson – questionable , Corey Kiner – questionable , Walter Rouse – questionable , Josh Oliver – questionable , Tyrio Ingram-Dawkins – questionable , Chaz Chambliss – questionable.

Getty Images

Chicago Bears team news

The Bears are finding their rhythm at just the right time, stringing together some gutsy performances in recent weeks. Their latest triumph came in a 24-20 win over the Giants, where rookie sensation Caleb Williams commanded the offense with 220 passing yards and a touchdown. On the defensive side, C.J. Gardner-Johnson was a menace, racking up two sacks and seven solo tackles to help seal the deal.

Earlier this season, the Bears lit up the scoreboard in a 47-42 shootout victory over the Bengals. Caleb Williams once again stole the show with 280 yards through the air and three touchdown passes, while Kyle Monangai bulldozed his way to 176 rushing yards in a breakout performance.

Their only recent stumble came against the Ravens, who handed them a 30-16 loss. Williams threw for 285 yards but was picked off once, while D’Andre Swift punched in a rushing touchdown. Despite the spark on offense, the Bears couldn't contain Baltimore's relentless ground game.

Bears Injury Report: Jahdae Walker – out , Dominique Robinson – out , T.J. Edwards – out , Josh Blackwell – out , Ruben Hyppolite II – questionable.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Vikings vs Bears in the USA

The Vikings vs Bears game in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Vikings vs Bears worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Vikings vs Bears tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Vikings vs Bears Fantasy Football

It was a bit of a rollercoaster outing for Caleb Williams on Sunday. The rookie quarterback completed just 55.6% of his passes, but that number doesn't tell the full story. This wasn't a case of scattershot inaccuracy; rather, it was a case of bad luck and sloppy execution from those around him. The Bears receivers let him down, dropping six passes on the day, several of which could’ve changed the complexion of the game.

Even so, Williams flashed the magic that made him the No. 1 overall pick, delivering several jaw-dropping throws on the move, keeping plays alive with his creativity and poise. For fantasy purposes, this feels like another "upside QB2" week for him, the kind where he’s worth rolling the dice on, especially if you’re chasing ceiling rather than floor.

Meanwhile, the Bears are being cautious with D'Andre Swift, who was limited in practice on Wednesday. His hip injury appears to be in the rear-view mirror, but the coaching staff isn't eager to tempt fate. Expect Swift to suit up in Week 11, though he'll likely continue splitting touches with rookie Kyle Monangai, who’s earned a steady role in the backfield rotation.

Rome Odunze enters Week 11 as a respectable fantasy starter, but there's reason to tread carefully. His ankle issue midweek raises a few red flags, and with Chicago's schedule tightening up, Odunze’s week-to-week reliability is starting to look shaky. He'll need either better quarterback play or a spike game to reclaim WR2 confidence.

Over in Minnesota, J.J. McCarthy remains a fascinating work in progress. The numbers paint an uneven picture, 20-of-42 passing (47.6%) for 248 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. When the pressure came, McCarthy managed 9-of-20 for just 5.2 yards per attempt, and surprisingly, he wasn’t much sharper when the pocket was clean. His 52.3 passer rating without pressure was the lowest among all quarterbacks last week.

That said, there's still a flicker of fantasy intrigue here. McCarthy has QB2 value in the right matchups, and his dual-threat ability gives him sneaky DFS appeal. Despite the inefficiency, he finished as QB12 (20.1 points) in Week 10, not bad for a player still finding his rhythm.

As for the Vikings' backfield, Aaron Jones Sr. has emerged as a rock-solid RB2 option. With Minnesota feeding him consistent volume and a plus matchup against Chicago, he’s poised for another productive week. His combination of workload and matchup makes him one of the safer fantasy plays on the board.

Then there's Justin Jefferson, still every bit the superstar, but his fantasy numbers have hit a ceiling thanks to uneven quarterback play. The volume is there — the efficiency isn't. Still, this could be the week things finally break his way. The Bears are surrendering the third-most fantasy points to opposing receivers, and with Chicago itching for revenge after Minnesota’s comeback win in Week 1, expect Jefferson to get every opportunity to torch them again. If there’s ever a "get-right" game for McCarthy and Jefferson, this is it.

Vikings vs Bears Game Predictions

In their season opener, the Chicago Bears once held a 17-6 advantage over the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. But rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy engineered a stunning comeback in his first NFL start, leading Minnesota to a 27-24 win. Since that game, Chicago's defense has taken a hit due to mounting injuries, while Caleb Williams has developed a knack for late-game heroics—he currently leads the league in game-winning drives and fourth-quarter comebacks.

As for the Vikings, they've shown a troubling trend of starting strong but fading late, averaging just 8.7 points in the second half over their last three outings. That inconsistency could come back to bite them again. Expect Minnesota to jump out to an early lead, only for Williams to storm back in the fourth quarter and deliver some poetic revenge for the Bears.

Vikings vs Bears Betting Odds

Spread

Bears +2.5 (-102)

Vikings -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Bears: +130

Vikings: -155

Total

48.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Form

MIN - Form All Minnesota Vikings 19 - 27 Baltimore Ravens L

Detroit Lions 24 - 27 Minnesota Vikings W

Los Angeles Chargers 37 - 10 Minnesota Vikings L

Minnesota Vikings 22 - 28 Philadelphia Eagles L

Cleveland Browns 17 - 21 Minnesota Vikings W CHI - Form All Chicago Bears 24 - 20 New York Giants W

Cincinnati Bengals 42 - 47 Chicago Bears W

Baltimore Ravens 30 - 16 Chicago Bears L

Chicago Bears 26 - 14 New Orleans Saints W

Washington Commanders 24 - 25 Chicago Bears W

Head-to-Head Record

MIN Last 5 matches CHI 4 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Chicago Bears 24 - 27 Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings 30 - 12 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears 27 - 30 Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings 10 - 12 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears 13 - 19 Minnesota Vikings

