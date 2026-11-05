Manchester United step up pursuit of €50m-rated Como defender Jacobo Ramon as potential replacement for Lisandro Martinez

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Manchester United have intensified their scouting of Como centre-back Jacobo Ramon as they search for a long-term successor to Lisandro Martinez ahead of 2027. The 21-year-old Spaniard caught the eye of Old Trafford chiefs when he scored against the Red Devils during a 4-1 Champions League victory two weeks ago.

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Old Trafford scouts track Spaniard

According to TEAMtalk, United hierarchy are ramping up their monitoring of the young defender after failing to refresh their backline during the previous summer window. With growing uncertainty surrounding the future of Argentine defender Martinez following recent off-field headlines, club recruitment chiefs view the towering Spaniard as an ideal candidate to step into their defence. Since moving to Italy from Real Madrid in the summer of 2025 for a modest €2.5 million (£2.1m/2.8m)fee,theyoungsterhasseenhisvaluationrockettowards€50m(£41.8m/56.3m).

Premier League rivals join chase

Working under head coach Cesc Fabregas in Serie A, Ramon has blossomed into a regular starter known for his physical presence, technical composure on the ball and goalscoring threat. However, the Red Devils face stiff competition from across England's top flight as they plot an approach for the 2027 transfer windows.

Chelsea hold the longest-standing interest having tracked the defender since June, with Blues boss Xabi Alonso personally keen on bringing him to Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Arsenal are also admirers of the centre-back alongside Premier League rivals Liverpool and Fulham, though the Gunners' interest is currently considered less advanced than that of United and Chelsea.

Real Madrid hold crucial clauses

Despite the mounting Premier League attention, any potential transfer is heavily complicated by clauses inserted into the deal when Ramon departed the Santiago Bernabeu last year. Real retained a 50 per cent sell-on clause as well as buy-back options valid for the 2027 window.

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Sources indicate the Spanish giants are seriously weighing up whether to trigger that buy-back clause next summer. Doing so would hand Real full control over his future and force English suitors to negotiate directly with them rather than Como, who still stand to make a substantial profit.

Transfer clarity awaits Spanish decision

No formal bids have been tabled yet for Ramon, who remains tied to the Italian club until 2030 and has repeatedly expressed satisfaction with his regular playing time under Fabregas. Consequently, his immediate future is expected to stay unchanged until Real officially decide whether to bring him back to Spain in 2027. Until then, United and Chelsea scouts will continue watching the defender closely across Serie A and Champions League action.