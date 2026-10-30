In the orchestra Fabregas conducts on the shores of Lake Como , two first violinists stand out. Nico Paz plays up front. The other sets the tempo from the back and isn't shy about getting on the scoresheet himself. He's one of Como's increasingly open secrets: Jacobo Ramon, the central defender the Lombardy side snapped up for a bargain price from Real Madrid . The Blancos are now on the verge of bringing him home.
Como, Jacobo Ramon is worth 45 million but will leave for 9 million: his Real Madrid destiny, the buy-back clause and the comparison with Nico Paz
According to Matteo Moretto, Real Madrid have decided to exercise the buy-back clause in Ramon's current agreement with Como. At the end of the season, the Spaniard should return to Real for "just" €9 million. That's a modest sum for a player improving game by game and establishing himself in Europe too.
But caution is warranted because his path could follow Nico Paz's exactly. Nico Paz also came through Mourinho's team's youth academy and flourished under Fabregas. His return to the Bernabeu had seemed a formality. But the player's wishes, along with Como's offer of more than €60 million, meant that Messi's heir in the Seleccion stayed in Serie A, at least for another season. Ramon's performances at Como, and the room for growth both he and the team have, mean he could postpone his return to Madrid.
This summer, Real will bring Jacobo Ramon back, then face another decision: keep him, sell him to one of the many clubs that have already made enquiries, particularly in the Premier League, or entrust him to Como again, at least for another season.
Arriving at Como almost unnoticed, the player born in 2005 has become one of the best defenders in Serie A. At 21, his valuation has already soared to 45 million, well above the 9 million Real will have to pay. Fabregas and Como deserve the credit for welcoming a rough diamond and helping him flourish. Como bought him in the summer of 2025 for €2.5 million and had him sign a contract until 30 June 2030. Real Madrid, however, retained 50% of any future resale and, above all, a buy-back option exercisable in 2026, 2027 and 2028.
Ramon has already scored more at the start of this season (3 goals) than he did throughout the previous one. He has also opened his account in the Champions League, scoring against Manchester United after following a move that showed off Como's football and finishing it like a true striker. A defender but also a playmaker, an attacking runner and a leader, the Spaniard made 37 appearances across Serie A and Coppa Italia, 35 of them starts, and scored twice in his first season in Italy. He has moved up another gear this season. Already, he has registered an assist and grown increasingly accurate on the ball. In the Champions League, he has completed 212 of 226 passes, with an accuracy of 93.67%, and 20 of his 25 long passes, building play as well as breaking it up with 26 ball recoveries and 9 tackles won.
At 21, he is already a mature, modern footballer, a future starter for Spain and a perfect partner for Cubarsì. Serie A can enjoy him for a while yet, before Real Madrid arrive and fulfil the destiny of a product of their youth academy.
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