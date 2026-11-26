Manchester United vs Brentford: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 12 28 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Old Trafford

Relegation pressure meets top-six swagger: Winless-in-nine United host rampant Brentford

Saturday afternoon at Old Trafford brings an extraordinary role reversal in English top-flight football as a European-chasing Brentford side invades a Manchester United fortress desperate for relief.

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Mauricio Pochettino enters his maiden home Premier League match in the United dugout with his squad mired in 19th place on just eight points - winless in nine straight league outings after last Sunday’s bruising 4–0 humbling at Anfield.

Yet Wednesday night’s chaotic 2–2 UEFA Champions League draw away to Sporting CP offered Pochettino a vital spark of resilience: skipper Bruno Fernandes struck twice in three minutes early in the second half to flip the script in Lisbon before United survived Youri Tielemans’ late red card to escape with a hard-earned point.

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Awaiting them is Keith Andrews’ high-flying Brentford, who surged up to sixth place on 17 points on Monday night by dismantling 10-man Everton 4–0 at the Gtech Community Stadium behind a Keane Lewis-Potter brace and finishes from Vitaly Janelt and Fábio Carvalho.

With Bryan Mbeumo facing his former club for the third time since his switch to Old Trafford and Brentford boasting a +nine goal difference, the Bees smell blood in Manchester.

Captain carrying the spark

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Fresh off a two-goal masterclass on his return to Lisbon on Wednesday night, Bruno Fernandes remains United’s primary creative heartbeat - and set up Benjamin Šeško when United beat Brentford 2–1 in this exact fixture back in April. Operating between the lines behind Joshua Zirkzee, Fernandes’ vision and late surges will be crucial to breaking down Brentford’s compact block.

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