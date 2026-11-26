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Manchester City have received a significant update regarding the timeline for their appeal against a series of Premier League financial charges. As the club prepares for a high-stakes encounter with title rivals Arsenal, the off-pitch legal battle is reaching a critical junction that could define their future.

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December hearing dates emerge for City's appeal

Following October's verdict finding them guilty of 114 Premier League financial breaches, Manchester City face a decisive pre-Christmas hearing. An independent commission ruled that the club used "sham" commercial contracts to disguise over £830 million in funding between 2009 and 2018 while making "concerted efforts to stop and frustrate" the investigation.

City denied wrongdoing and appealed immediately, with a result initially expected in early 2027. However, former club financial advisor Stefan Borson expects clarity much sooner.

Borson outlines expedited pre-Christmas timeline

Speaking on Football Uncensored with Piers Morgan and Simon Jordan, Borson outlined the expected hearing schedule and the league's push for a swift resolution:

"We're told that it will be mid-December," Borson said. "Because of the way the days fall, that's likely to start on the 12th. It's likely to go for between five and 10 days, it seems, and therefore finish before Christmas. And then we wait for a decision. Ordinarily, that decision would take quite some time.

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"I suspect that certainly the Premier League want to get it expedited so they get a decision and can then have the sanction hearing and the sanction appeal, which is inevitable either way, in before the end of the season so they can effectively sanction City and punish them this season."

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Why the Premier League wants to avoid fresh legal challenges

An unsuccessful appeal could bring a fine, points deductions, or Premier League expulsion. To avoid fresh procedural disputes, Borson believes both sides have likely compromised on the timetable despite rulebook updates introduced at the start of the campaign.

"In the rulebook that came out at the start of the season, the rules changed and you had an expedited timetable," he explained. "In any event, a case like City's and an appeal like City's would never fall within the standardised timetable. I think most likely the parties have ultimately agreed some form of timetable which means that any argument from City in the future about the process goes away.

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"The last thing the Premier League will want is to give City another reason to take legal action under Rule X or otherwise and to say, actually the whole appeal process, not only was the old process flawed but we didn't even have a fair appeal. Because if they do that, we're back to square one."

Title race pressure mounts ahead of Arsenal showdown

On the pitch, City's title hopes have suffered a major blow. They have won just one of their last five games across all competitions and lost three of their past four in the Premier League.

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Sunday's meeting with Arsenal now carries huge significance, with Erling Haaland already labelling the game their "toughest of the season" as City try to halt their slide before December's hearing.