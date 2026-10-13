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How to watch Viking vs Bayern Munich with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Lyse Arena

Today's game between Viking and Bayern Munich will kick off at 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Viking vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Form

Viking have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only once in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Brann in the Eliteserien on October 9, and they also recorded a commanding 8-1 win over Kristiansund BK in September. Across those five matches, Jensen's side have scored 14 goals and conceded six. Their only defeat came in the Champions League against VfB Stuttgart, where they lost 3-1.

Bayern have won three of their last five, drawing twice and losing none. Their most recent match ended in a 2-2 draw with Augsburg in the Bundesliga, while their previous Champions League fixture produced a commanding 5-0 win over Bodoe/Glimt. Kompany's side have scored 15 goals across those five matches and conceded just two, though their draw with Schalke 04 earlier in September showed they are not immune to being held.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Viking and Bayern Munich is available for this fixture. Further historical context will be added closer to kick-off if data becomes available.

Standings

In the Champions League, Viking are placed 29th while Bayern Munich sit in second position, reflecting the significant gap in continental standing between the two clubs heading into this fixture.