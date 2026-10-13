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Champions League
team-logoViking
Lyse Arena
team-logoBayern Munich
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Viking vs Bayern Munich: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Viking vs Bayern Munich
Viking
Bayern Munich
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Brazil

Max

max.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Democratic Republic of the Congo

DStv / SuperSport

dstv.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Germany

Amazon Prime Video

primevideo.com

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

qazsporttv.kz

Mexico

FOX

foxsports.com.mx

Nigeria

DStv / SuperSport

dstv.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Uzbekistan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

How to watch Viking vs Bayern Munich with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Lyse Arena

Today's game between Viking and Bayern Munich will kick off at 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Viking vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Viking vs Bayern Munich lineups

4-3-3
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
page.match.formation.title
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-2-3-1
A. OestboeA. OestboeK. HaugenK. HaugenG. StensnessG. StensnessH. FalchenerH. FalchenerH. HeggheimH. Heggheimteam-logoH. BjoerdalK. AskildsenK. AskildsenJ. BellJ. BellP. ChristiansenP. ChristiansenZ. TripicZ. TripicE. BotheimE. BotheimJ. UrbigJ. UrbigM. KimM. KimK. LaimerK. LaimerJ. TahJ. TahN. BrownN. BrownL. DiazL. DiazL. KarlL. KarlT. BischofT. BischofM. OliseM. OliseJ. KimmichJ. KimmichH. KaneH. Kane
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-3-3
Viking

Starting XI

Bayern Munich

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Jensen
  • V. Kompany
Viking

Injuries and Suspensions

Bayern Munich

Form

VIK

VIK - Form

VFB
L3-1
KBK
W8-1
LIL
W3-0
MAD
W0-3
BRA
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FCB

FCB - Form

S04
D0-0
BOD
W5-0
ELV
W1-2
FCU
W7-0
FCA
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Viking have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only once in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Brann in the Eliteserien on October 9, and they also recorded a commanding 8-1 win over Kristiansund BK in September. Across those five matches, Jensen's side have scored 14 goals and conceded six. Their only defeat came in the Champions League against VfB Stuttgart, where they lost 3-1.

Bayern have won three of their last five, drawing twice and losing none. Their most recent match ended in a 2-2 draw with Augsburg in the Bundesliga, while their previous Champions League fixture produced a commanding 5-0 win over Bodoe/Glimt. Kompany's side have scored 15 goals across those five matches and conceded just two, though their draw with Schalke 04 earlier in September showed they are not immune to being held.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Viking and Bayern Munich is available for this fixture. Further historical context will be added closer to kick-off if data becomes available.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
220082+66
W
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
4
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210141+33
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
14
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21014403
W
L
17
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
21014403
W
L
18
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
21012203
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
21
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
20201102
D
D
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
23
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
201114-31
D
L
26
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
InterInterINT
200224-20
L
L
28
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200213-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
VikingVikingVIK
200236-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League, Viking are placed 29th while Bayern Munich sit in second position, reflecting the significant gap in continental standing between the two clubs heading into this fixture.

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