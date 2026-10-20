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Champions League
team-logoVfB Stuttgart
MHPArena
team-logoAtletico Madrid
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VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid
VfB Stuttgart
Atletico Madrid
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Fox Sports Argentina

foxsports.com.ar

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Brazil

Max

max.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Democratic Republic of the Congo

DStv / SuperSport

dstv.com

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Germany

Amazon Prime Video

primevideo.com

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Italy

Sky Sport

sport.sky.it

Japan

WOWOW

wowow.co.jp

Kazakhstan

FAST TV

fasttv.am

Mexico

Max

max.com

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Norway

TV 2 Play

tv2.no

Poland

Canal+

canalplus.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Saudi Arabia

TOD

tod.tv

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistar.es

Turkey

tabii

tabii.com

United Kingdom (Great Britain)

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
MHPArena

Today's game between VfB Stuttgart and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
page.match.formation.title
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4-4-2
F. BredlowF. BredlowJ. ChabotJ. ChabotF. JeltschF. JeltschJ. VagnomanJ. VagnomanR. HendriksR. HendriksA. StillerA. StillerJ. LewelingJ. LewelingC. FuehrichC. FuehrichD. UndavD. UndavG. ProemelG. ProemelE. DemirovicE. DemirovicJ. OblakJ. OblakA. GrimaldoA. GrimaldoM. LlorenteM. LlorenteM. PubillM. PubillD. HanckoD. HanckoG. SimeoneG. SimeoneA. BaenaA. BaenaP. BarriosP. BarriosJ. CardosoJ. CardosoJ. AlvarezJ. AlvarezK. LeeK. Lee
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4-2-3-1
VfB Stuttgart

Starting XI

Atletico Madrid

Manager

  • S. Hoeness
  • D. Simeone

Sebastian Hoeness is without a significant number of players for this fixture. Ameen Al Dakhil, Justin Diehl, Maximilian Mittelstaedt, Nikolas Nartey, Tiago Tomas, and Dan-Axel Zagadou are all listed as unavailable through injury, leaving the Stuttgart head coach with limited options as he prepares his projected XI.

Diego Simeone is also managing absentees ahead of this trip to Germany. Cristian Romero and Koke are both ruled out through injury, though the scale of their absences is not expected to be long-term. Simeone's projected XI still carries considerable quality, with Julian Alvarez and Kang-In Lee among those named in the likely starting lineup.

Form

VFB

VFB - Form

BVB
L0-1
GFT
W5-0
SCP
W0-2
SBR
W0-3
HSV
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5
ATM

ATM - Form

OSA
W4-0
RMA
W2-1
ALA
W1-2
MUN
W2-0
ESP
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Stuttgart have won two, lost two, and have one win from a friendly across their last five matches, with no draws recorded in competitive play during that stretch. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Bundesliga defeat to Hamburger SV, and they also lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund earlier in the run. On the positive side, they beat Slovan Bratislava 3-0 in the Champions League and defeated Paderborn 2-0 in the Bundesliga. Across the five matches, Stuttgart scored 11 goals and conceded 2 in competitive fixtures, though their league form has been inconsistent.

Atletico Madrid have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding just one goal in the process. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Espanyol, and they also beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Champions League and Real Madrid 2-1 in LaLiga during this run. A 4-0 dismantling of Osasuna and a 2-1 away win at Deportivo Alaves complete a sequence that reflects a side in commanding form. Atletico have scored 10 goals and conceded 1 across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

VfB StuttgartDrawAtletico Madrid
0
1
0
Club Friendlies
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
1
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
1Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the available data came in a pre-season friendly in August 2018, when the match ended 1-1 at the MHPArena. With just one fixture on record between the clubs, there is no established competitive head-to-head pattern to draw from ahead of this Champions League encounter.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Stuttgart currently sit fourth while Atletico Madrid are placed 15th, meaning Stuttgart hold a superior league phase position heading into this fixture and will be looking to extend that advantage with a home win.

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