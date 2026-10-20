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How to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 MHPArena

Today's game between VfB Stuttgart and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sebastian Hoeness is without a significant number of players for this fixture. Ameen Al Dakhil, Justin Diehl, Maximilian Mittelstaedt, Nikolas Nartey, Tiago Tomas, and Dan-Axel Zagadou are all listed as unavailable through injury, leaving the Stuttgart head coach with limited options as he prepares his projected XI.

Diego Simeone is also managing absentees ahead of this trip to Germany. Cristian Romero and Koke are both ruled out through injury, though the scale of their absences is not expected to be long-term. Simeone's projected XI still carries considerable quality, with Julian Alvarez and Kang-In Lee among those named in the likely starting lineup.

Form

Stuttgart have won two, lost two, and have one win from a friendly across their last five matches, with no draws recorded in competitive play during that stretch. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Bundesliga defeat to Hamburger SV, and they also lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund earlier in the run. On the positive side, they beat Slovan Bratislava 3-0 in the Champions League and defeated Paderborn 2-0 in the Bundesliga. Across the five matches, Stuttgart scored 11 goals and conceded 2 in competitive fixtures, though their league form has been inconsistent.

Atletico Madrid have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding just one goal in the process. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Espanyol, and they also beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Champions League and Real Madrid 2-1 in LaLiga during this run. A 4-0 dismantling of Osasuna and a 2-1 away win at Deportivo Alaves complete a sequence that reflects a side in commanding form. Atletico have scored 10 goals and conceded 1 across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the available data came in a pre-season friendly in August 2018, when the match ended 1-1 at the MHPArena. With just one fixture on record between the clubs, there is no established competitive head-to-head pattern to draw from ahead of this Champions League encounter.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Stuttgart currently sit fourth while Atletico Madrid are placed 15th, meaning Stuttgart hold a superior league phase position heading into this fixture and will be looking to extend that advantage with a home win.