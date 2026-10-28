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Serie A
team-logoVenezia
Stadio Pierluigi Penzo
team-logoInter
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TV Guide & Streaming
Venezia vs Inter
Venezia
Inter
Serie A
United StatesFubo
United KingdomDAZN
CanadaFubo

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

STARZPLAY / Shasha / Thmanyah

STARZPLAY

Argentina

ESPN Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil / SportyNet

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chad

STARZPLAY / Shasha / Thmanyah

STARZPLAY

Chile

ESPN Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

STARZPLAY / Shasha / Thmanyah

STARZPLAY

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany / DAZN1 Germany

DAZN Germany

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Iraq

STARZPLAY / Shasha / Almanasa / Thmanyah

STARZPLAY

Italy

DAZN Italia / Sky Sport Calcio / Sky Sport 251

DAZN Italy

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Peru

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Russia

Match! Football 1 / matchtv.ru

Match TV

Saudi Arabia

STARZPLAY / STC TV / Shasha / Thmanyah

STARZPLAY

Spain

DAZN Spain / Movistar+

DAZN Spain

United Kingdom

DAZN UK

DAZN UK

United States

Paramount+ / Peacock / UNIVERSO / fuboTV

Paramount+

Match Preview

crest
Serie A - Game Week 9
Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

Inter travel to the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo to face Venezia in Matchday 9 of Serie A, with the league leaders looking to extend their grip at the top of the table.

Christian Chivu's side arrive in Venice off the back of a dramatic 2-1 win over Fiorentina, secured by a Piotr Zielinski penalty deep into stoppage time. It was the fourth time this season Inter have come from behind to win, underlining a resilience that has become a defining feature of their campaign.

Marcus Thuram has stepped into the void left by the injured Lautaro Martinez with authority. The Frenchman scored the equaliser against Fiorentina and won the penalty that sealed the win, cementing his status as Inter's most influential attacker in the captain's absence.

Venezia sit bottom of the table and are running out of time to arrest a slide that has produced just three points from eight games. A 1-0 defeat at Genoa last weekend was their latest setback, though a memorable home win over Napoli earlier this month showed they are capable of causing problems for anyone.

For Chivu, this midweek trip is also a rotation puzzle. Four games in ten days — including a Champions League fixture and the Milan derby on Saturday — means squad management is as important as the result at the Penzo.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Venezia vs Inter live.

Team news & squads

Venezia vs Inter Probable lineups

3-5-2
Venezia crest
Venezia
VEN
page.match.formation.title
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-5-2
F. StankovicF. StankovicJ. JesusJ. JesusR. HalhalR. HalhalM. MorenoM. MorenoA. HainautA. HainautK. PerezK. PerezS. SohmS. SohmT. BasicT. BasicP. MazzocchiP. MazzocchiJ. YeboahJ. YeboahA. AdamsA. AdamsI. ProvedelI. ProvedelC. AugustoC. AugustoA. BastoniA. BastoniY. BisseckY. BisseckF. DimarcoF. DimarcoP. SucicP. SucicA. DioufA. DioufN. BarellaN. BarellaP. ZielinskiP. ZielinskiF. EspositoF. EspositoA. BonnyA. Bonny
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-5-2
Venezia

Starting XI

Inter

Manager

  • D. Nicola
  • C. Chivu

Davide Nicola is without Bartol Franjic, Andrea Adorante and Armel Bella-Kotchap through injury. His projected XI has Filip Stankovic in goal, with Juan Jesus, Redouane Halhal, Matias Moreno, Antoine Hainaut and Pasquale Mazzocchi providing defensive cover, Simon Sohm, Kike Perez and Toma Basic in midfield, and John Yeboah partnering Akor Adams up front.

Chivu continues to manage a lengthy injury list, with Lautaro Martinez, John Stones, Luis Henrique, Benjamin Pavard and Curtis Jones all sidelined. The projected Inter XI sees Ivan Provedel start in goal, Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji and Yann Aurel Bisseck in defence, and a midfield of Nicolo Barella, Piotr Zielinski, Petar Sucic, Federico Dimarco and Carlos Augusto, with Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny leading the attack.

Form

VEN

VEN - Form

LAZ
L0-2
RAP
W1-0
ATA
L3-1
NAP
W1-0
GEN
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
INT

INT - Form

PAR
W3-0
CLB
L3-4
BOL
W1-3
SHK
W1-0
FIO
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Venezia arrive with a record of two wins and three defeats from their last five matches, scoring three goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 loss at Genoa in Serie A, though that followed a 1-0 home victory over Napoli the week before. The win over Napoli remains their standout result of the season, while defeats to Atalanta (3-1) and Lazio (2-0) reflect the gap between them and the division's stronger sides.

Inter's last five reads four wins and one defeat, with nine goals scored and eight conceded. The most recent result was the 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina in Serie A. Their only defeat in that run came in the Champions League, a 4-3 loss to Club Brugge, while they have won their last three Serie A fixtures consecutively.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

VeneziaDrawInter
0
0
5
Coppa Italia
Inter badge
Inter
INT
5
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
1
FT
Serie A
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
0
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
1
FT
Serie A
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
FT
2Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on 3 December 2025 in the Coppa Italia, when Inter ran out 5-1 winners at home. Before that, Venezia hosted Inter in Serie A in January 2025, with Inter taking a 1-0 victory at the Penzo. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record, Inter have won four times and Venezia once, with Inter scoring 11 goals to Venezia's two.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
9810227+1525
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
87102310+1322
W
W
W
D
W
3
RomaRomaROM
9630238+1521
W
D
W
D
D
4
ComoComoCOM
9621178+920
W
W
W
D
L
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
8530167+918
W
W
D
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
84221713+414
D
W
L
W
D
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
8422118+314
W
L
D
W
L
8
TorinoTorinoTOR
94141414013
L
W
W
W
D
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
9414813-513
L
L
L
D
W
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
83231310+311
D
L
W
D
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
83141415-110
D
L
W
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
8305914-59
L
W
L
L
W
13
BolognaBolognaBOL
8224810-28
W
L
W
D
L
14
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
92251422-88
L
L
L
D
L
15
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
8215613-77
W
L
W
L
D
17
UdineseUdineseUDI
8116918-94
L
L
L
L
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
8116919-104
L
L
L
D
W
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
8116515-104
L
L
L
W
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
8107617-113
L
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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