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International Coverage

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 9 28 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

Inter travel to the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo to face Venezia in Matchday 9 of Serie A, with the league leaders looking to extend their grip at the top of the table.

Christian Chivu's side arrive in Venice off the back of a dramatic 2-1 win over Fiorentina, secured by a Piotr Zielinski penalty deep into stoppage time. It was the fourth time this season Inter have come from behind to win, underlining a resilience that has become a defining feature of their campaign.

Marcus Thuram has stepped into the void left by the injured Lautaro Martinez with authority. The Frenchman scored the equaliser against Fiorentina and won the penalty that sealed the win, cementing his status as Inter's most influential attacker in the captain's absence.

Venezia sit bottom of the table and are running out of time to arrest a slide that has produced just three points from eight games. A 1-0 defeat at Genoa last weekend was their latest setback, though a memorable home win over Napoli earlier this month showed they are capable of causing problems for anyone.

For Chivu, this midweek trip is also a rotation puzzle. Four games in ten days — including a Champions League fixture and the Milan derby on Saturday — means squad management is as important as the result at the Penzo.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Venezia vs Inter live.

Team news & squads

Davide Nicola is without Bartol Franjic, Andrea Adorante and Armel Bella-Kotchap through injury. His projected XI has Filip Stankovic in goal, with Juan Jesus, Redouane Halhal, Matias Moreno, Antoine Hainaut and Pasquale Mazzocchi providing defensive cover, Simon Sohm, Kike Perez and Toma Basic in midfield, and John Yeboah partnering Akor Adams up front.

Chivu continues to manage a lengthy injury list, with Lautaro Martinez, John Stones, Luis Henrique, Benjamin Pavard and Curtis Jones all sidelined. The projected Inter XI sees Ivan Provedel start in goal, Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji and Yann Aurel Bisseck in defence, and a midfield of Nicolo Barella, Piotr Zielinski, Petar Sucic, Federico Dimarco and Carlos Augusto, with Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny leading the attack.

Form

Venezia arrive with a record of two wins and three defeats from their last five matches, scoring three goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 loss at Genoa in Serie A, though that followed a 1-0 home victory over Napoli the week before. The win over Napoli remains their standout result of the season, while defeats to Atalanta (3-1) and Lazio (2-0) reflect the gap between them and the division's stronger sides.

Inter's last five reads four wins and one defeat, with nine goals scored and eight conceded. The most recent result was the 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina in Serie A. Their only defeat in that run came in the Champions League, a 4-3 loss to Club Brugge, while they have won their last three Serie A fixtures consecutively.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on 3 December 2025 in the Coppa Italia, when Inter ran out 5-1 winners at home. Before that, Venezia hosted Inter in Serie A in January 2025, with Inter taking a 1-0 victory at the Penzo. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record, Inter have won four times and Venezia once, with Inter scoring 11 goals to Venezia's two.