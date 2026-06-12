How to watch USA vs Paraguay with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Grp. D Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between USA and Paraguay will kick-off at 13 Jun 2026, 02:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Paraguay today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Mauricio Pochettino has not confirmed his starting lineup for the United States, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially listed ahead of the Group D opener. Updates are expected closer to kick-off as the squad continues its preparations in Irvine.

Paraguay head coach Gustavo Alfaro is also yet to name his projected XI, with no injury or suspension concerns currently confirmed for La Albirroja. Further team news will be added as it becomes available in the build-up to Friday's match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 19 J. Enciso

Form

The United States have won two and lost three of their last five matches, all in friendlies. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Germany on June 6, continuing a run of inconsistency. They beat Senegal 3-2 in late May, but suffered losses to Portugal (0-2) and Belgium (2-5) in March. Their most positive result in this stretch was a commanding 5-1 win over Uruguay in November 2025. Across the five matches, the USMNT scored 11 goals and conceded 12.

Paraguay arrive in better shape, winning three of their last five. They hammered Nicaragua 4-0 on June 5 and picked up wins against Greece (1-0 away) and Mexico (2-1 away) earlier in the year. Their defeats came against Morocco (1-2) and the USA (1-2) in November 2025. La Albirroja scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on November 15, 2025, in a friendly that USA won 2-1. The Americans have dominated this fixture in recent years, also winning 1-0 in a March 2018 friendly and 1-0 in the Copa America in June 2016. Paraguay's last win in the series came in a 2011 friendly, when they beat the USA 1-0 on the road. Across the last five meetings, the USA have won four and Paraguay one.

Standings

In Group D, Paraguay currently sit second while the United States are fourth ahead of Friday's opening fixture.