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World Cup
team-logoUruguay
Miami Stadium
team-logoCabo Verde
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Uruguay vs Cabo Verde: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Uruguay vs Cabo Verde
Uruguay
Cabo Verde
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Canada

TSN

tsn.ca

Brazil

SporTV / Globo

ge.globo.com

Australia

SBS

sbs.com.au

India

ZEE5

zee5.com

Argentina

DIRECTV Sports / DGO

directvgo.com

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

qazsporttv.kz

Algeria

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

Democratic Republic of Congo

StarTimes

startimes.com.cn

Indonesia

TVRI

tvri.go.id

Peru

América Televisión

americatv.com.pe

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Colombia

Caracol Play

caracolplay.com

Bolivia

Red Uno

reduno.com.bo

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Chile

DIRECTV Sports Chile

directv.cl

France

beIN SPORTS France

beinsports.com/france

Kenya

Azam Sports / StarTimes

startimes.co.ke

Spain

DAZN Spain

dazn.com

Cameroon

New World TV

newworldtv.com

Paraguay

Trece

trece.com.py

Germany

Das Erste / ZDF

sportschau.de

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Norway

TV 2 Play

tv2.no

Poland

TVP Sport

sport.tvp.pl

How to watch Uruguay vs Cabo Verde with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. H
Miami Stadium

Today's game between Uruguay and Cabo Verde will kick-off at 21 Jun 2026, 23:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Uruguay vs Cabo Verde today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Uruguay vs Cabo Verde Probable lineups

4-3-3
Uruguay crest
Uruguay
URU
Formation
Cabo Verde crest
Cabo Verde
CPV
4-1-4-1
23F. Muslera3S. Caceres13G. Varela25J. Sanabria16M. Olivera7N. de la Cruz8F. Valverde6R. Bentancur21F. Vinas20M. Araujo14A. Canobbio1Vozinha4R. Lopes13S. Lopes Cabral22S. Moreira3Diney Borges15L. Duarte20R. Mendes7J. Cabral6K. Lenini10J. Monteiro19D. Rocha Livramento
Cabo Verde crest
Cabo Verde
CPV
4-3-3
Uruguay

Starting XI

Cabo Verde

Manager

  • M. Bielsa
  • Bubista

Injuries and Suspensions

    Uruguay are managed by Marcelo Bielsa, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for La Celeste ahead of this fixture. No probable starting XI has been confirmed at this stage. Details will be added closer to kick-off as the squad update becomes available.

    Cabo Verde head coach Bubista also has no listed injuries or suspensions in the current data, and no confirmed lineup has been released. As with Uruguay, further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

    Injuries and Suspended players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    Injuries and Suspensions

    • No sidelined players

    Form

    URU
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    3/7
    Games over 2.5 goals
    1/5
    Both teams scored
    3/5

    CPV
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    9/5
    Games over 2.5 goals
    3/5
    Both teams scored
    2/5

    Uruguay have taken one win from their last five matches, drawing three and losing one, with their most recent outing a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia at this World Cup on June 15. They also drew 1-1 with England and 0-0 with both Algeria and Mexico in pre-tournament friendlies. Their sole defeat in this run was a 5-1 loss to the United States in November 2025. Across these five matches, Uruguay scored three goals and conceded seven.

    Cabo Verde arrive in better recent form, winning three of their last five. They beat Bermuda 3-0 and Serbia 3-0 in friendlies during June, before drawing 0-0 with Spain in their World Cup opener on June 15. Their only defeat across this stretch was a 4-2 loss to Chile in March. The Blue Sharks have scored seven goals and conceded five across these five matches, and their back-to-back 3-0 wins heading into the tournament point to a side in confident form.

    Head-to-Head Record

    No previous meetings between Uruguay and Cabo Verde are recorded in the available data. This fixture on June 21, 2026 represents the first encounter between these two nations at any level.

    Standings

    In Group H, Uruguay currently sit in first place, while Cabo Verde are fourth after the opening round of fixtures.

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