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How to watch Torreense vs Sunderland with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa

Today's game between Torreense and Sunderland will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Torreense vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Torreense are managed by Luis Tralhao, though no confirmed lineup or injury information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris also has no confirmed squad news or injury list available at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it emerges ahead of the match.

Form

Torreense head into this fixture with a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Tondela in Liga Portugal 2, though they showed what they are capable of with a 1-2 away win at Lillestroem in the Europa League before that. Earlier in the run, a 2-0 win over Benfica B demonstrated their domestic threat, but a 3-0 loss to Vizela underlines the inconsistency that has defined their campaign. Across those five matches, Torreense scored four goals and conceded four.

Sunderland arrive with a W2-D0-L3 record from their last five outings, a run that tells the story of a side capable of results but prone to defensive lapses. The 5-3 defeat to Manchester City and the subsequent 2-0 loss to Brighton have dented their Premier League confidence, and a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal earlier in the period adds further context to the defensive concerns. The Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar and a Carabao Cup victory against Hull City show the squad has the depth to compete, but Sunderland conceded nine goals across those five matches — a record that will need to improve significantly in Portugal. They scored five in return.

Head-to-Head Record

There is no recorded head-to-head history between Torreense and Sunderland, making this a first competitive meeting between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Torreense sit 10th and Sunderland are 15th — both sides in the lower half of the competition and in need of a positive result to keep their continental ambitions alive.