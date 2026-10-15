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Europa League
team-logoTorreense
Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa
team-logoSunderland
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Torreense vs Sunderland: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Torreense vs Sunderland
Torreense
Sunderland
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Andorra

Canal+

canalplus.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Brazil

CazéTV

youtube.com/@CazeTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Colombia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Denmark

Disney+ Nordic

disneyplus.com

Finland

Viaplay

viaplay.fi

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Great Britain

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

Greece

Cytavision

cyta.com.cy

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Liechtenstein

Blue Sport

blueplus.ch

Malaysia

beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

connect-my.beinsports.com

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

disneyplus.com

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Singapore

beIN Sports Connect Singapore

connect-sg.beinsports.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Sudan

TOD

tod.tv

Turkey

tabii

tabii.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch Torreense vs Sunderland with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa

Today's game between Torreense and Sunderland will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Torreense vs Sunderland today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Torreense vs Sunderland Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. Tralhao

Torreense are managed by Luis Tralhao, though no confirmed lineup or injury information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris also has no confirmed squad news or injury list available at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it emerges ahead of the match.

Form

TOR

TOR - Form

VIZ
L0-3
BEN
W0-2
LEI
D0-0
LIL
W1-2
TON
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SUN

SUN - Form

HUL
W1-0
ARS
L0-2
AZ
W1-0
MCI
L5-3
BHA
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Torreense head into this fixture with a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Tondela in Liga Portugal 2, though they showed what they are capable of with a 1-2 away win at Lillestroem in the Europa League before that. Earlier in the run, a 2-0 win over Benfica B demonstrated their domestic threat, but a 3-0 loss to Vizela underlines the inconsistency that has defined their campaign. Across those five matches, Torreense scored four goals and conceded four.

Sunderland arrive with a W2-D0-L3 record from their last five outings, a run that tells the story of a side capable of results but prone to defensive lapses. The 5-3 defeat to Manchester City and the subsequent 2-0 loss to Brighton have dented their Premier League confidence, and a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal earlier in the period adds further context to the defensive concerns. The Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar and a Carabao Cup victory against Hull City show the squad has the depth to compete, but Sunderland conceded nine goals across those five matches — a record that will need to improve significantly in Portugal. They scored five in return.

Head-to-Head Record

There is no recorded head-to-head history between Torreense and Sunderland, making this a first competitive meeting between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Torreense sit 10th and Sunderland are 15th — both sides in the lower half of the competition and in need of a positive result to keep their continental ambitions alive.

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