Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
UEFA Nations League B
team-logoSweden
Strawberry Arena
team-logoRomania
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Sweden vs Romania: Worldwide UEFA Nations League B broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Sweden vs Romania
Sweden
Romania
UEFA Nations League B

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Sweden vs Romania with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1
Strawberry Arena

Today's game between Sweden and Romania will kick off at 25 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sweden vs Romania today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sweden vs Romania Probable lineups

3-5-2
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE
Formation
Romania crest
Romania
ROU
4-2-3-1
V. JohanssonV. JohanssonV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson Lindeloefteam-logoE. StroudC. StarfeltC. StarfeltL. BergvallL. BergvallE. HolmE. HolmJ. KarlstroemJ. KarlstroemY. AyariY. AyariG. GudmundssonG. GudmundssonV. GyoekeresV. GyoekeresA. IsakA. IsakI. RaduI. RaduA. RatiuA. Ratiuteam-logoA. BurcaR. DragusinR. Dragusinteam-logoN. BancuR. MarinR. Marinteam-logoV. MihailaI. HagiI. Hagiteam-logoV. DragomirD. ManD. Manteam-logoD. Birligea
Romania crest
Romania
ROU
3-5-2
Sweden

Starting XI

Romania

Manager

  • G. Potter
  • G. Hagi

Graham Potter has not reported any injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Romania coach Gheorghe Hagi is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension concerns at this point. A projected XI has not yet been released, and team news will be updated as the match approaches.

Form

SWE

SWE - Form

GRE
D2-2
TUN
W5-1
NED
L5-1
JPN
D1-1
FRA
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ROU

ROU - Form

SMR
W7-1
TUR
L1-0
SVK
L2-0
GEO
D1-1
WAL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Sweden head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss to France at the World Cup, and they were also beaten 5-1 by the Netherlands in the group stage of the same tournament. Their standout result in the run was a 5-1 win over Tunisia, while a 2-2 draw with Greece in a friendly rounds out a mixed picture. Across those five games, Sweden scored eight goals and conceded ten.

Romania's recent form tells a more positive story. Hagi's side have collected two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Wales, and they also registered a commanding 7-1 win over San Marino in World Cup qualification. Romania scored eleven goals and conceded just four across those five matches, a goal difference that reflects a team capable of both attacking output and defensive discipline.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SwedenDrawRomania
2
0
1
European Championship Qualification
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
0
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
2
FT
European Championship Qualification
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
2
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
1
FT
Friendlies
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
1
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
0
FT
4Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/3
Both teams scored1/3

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2019, when Sweden won 2-0 in Bucharest during European Championship qualification. Sweden also won the earlier fixture that year, a 2-1 result in Stockholm in March 2019. Romania's only win across the three recorded meetings came in a March 2018 friendly, giving Sweden a 2-1 advantage in the head-to-head series.

Standings

Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
00000000
2
PolandPolandPOL
00000000
3
RomaniaRomaniaROU
00000000
4
SwedenSwedenSWE
00000000
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 4, Sweden currently sit fourth while Romania are third, making this a direct contest between two sides with plenty to play for in the group standings.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google