How to watch Sweden vs Romania with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Strawberry Arena

Today's game between Sweden and Romania will kick off at 25 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sweden vs Romania today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Graham Potter has not reported any injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Romania coach Gheorghe Hagi is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension concerns at this point. A projected XI has not yet been released, and team news will be updated as the match approaches.

Form

Sweden head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss to France at the World Cup, and they were also beaten 5-1 by the Netherlands in the group stage of the same tournament. Their standout result in the run was a 5-1 win over Tunisia, while a 2-2 draw with Greece in a friendly rounds out a mixed picture. Across those five games, Sweden scored eight goals and conceded ten.

Romania's recent form tells a more positive story. Hagi's side have collected two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Wales, and they also registered a commanding 7-1 win over San Marino in World Cup qualification. Romania scored eleven goals and conceded just four across those five matches, a goal difference that reflects a team capable of both attacking output and defensive discipline.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2019, when Sweden won 2-0 in Bucharest during European Championship qualification. Sweden also won the earlier fixture that year, a 2-1 result in Stockholm in March 2019. Romania's only win across the three recorded meetings came in a March 2018 friendly, giving Sweden a 2-1 advantage in the head-to-head series.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Poland POL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Romania ROU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Sweden SWE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 4, Sweden currently sit fourth while Romania are third, making this a direct contest between two sides with plenty to play for in the group standings.