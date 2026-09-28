International Coverage

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How to watch Sweden vs Poland with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Strawberry Arena

Today's game between Sweden and Poland will kick off at 28 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sweden vs Poland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Graham Potter names a projected XI that includes Viktor Johansson in goal, with a back four of Victor Nilsson Lindelof, Carl Starfelt, Elliot Stroud and Hjalmar Ekdal. Viktor Gyokeres leads the attack alongside Williot Swedberg, with Lucas Bergvall, Yasin Ayari, Patrik Waalemark and Daniel Svensson providing the midfield and wide support. Emil Holm is listed as injured and will not feature, while Alexander Isak has been sent home from the squad with a foot injury sustained in the Romania match.

Jan Urban's projected Poland XI is built around Marcin Bulka in goal, a defence of Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Kacper Potulski and Jan Bednarek, and a midfield that includes Piotr Zielinski, Wiktor Nowak and Sebastian Szymanski. Przemyslaw Frankowski and Nicola Zalewski provide width, with Robert Lewandowski leading the line. Jakub Kaminski is unavailable through injury.

Form

Sweden have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Romania in the Nations League, and they also beat Tunisia 5-1 at the World Cup. The defeats came against France, who won 3-0, and the Netherlands, who beat them 5-1 in the group stage. Sweden scored nine goals and conceded twelve across those five fixtures.

Poland have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening Nations League fixture, and they drew 2-2 with Nigeria before that. Poland beat Albania 2-1 earlier in the run but lost 3-2 to Sweden in World Cup qualification and 0-2 to Ukraine in a friendly. Urban's side scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Sweden beat Poland 3-2 in a World Cup qualification fixture. Before that, Poland won 2-0 at home against Sweden in qualifying in March 2022. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Sweden hold the stronger overall record, with three wins to Poland's one, and the sides also met at Euro 2020 where Sweden again won 3-2.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Sweden SWE 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3 Poland POL 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 4 Romania ROU 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Sweden sit top of UEFA Nations League B Group 4 heading into this fixture, while Poland are third. A win for the hosts would put clear daylight between the two sides and strengthen Sweden's promotion credentials, while Poland need a result on the road to stay in contention.