How to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 1 16 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sunderland are managed by Regis Le Bris, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information has been provided ahead of this Europa League fixture. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

AZ Alkmaar are led by Leeroy Echteld, and similarly, no probable lineup or personnel news has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Sunderland have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League, following a 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Hull City. Earlier in the run, they drew 1-1 with Brentford and beat Fulham 1-0, though they also lost 2-1 to Ipswich Town. Across those five fixtures, the Black Cats scored four goals and conceded four.

AZ Alkmaar have won four and drawn one of their last five Eredivisie matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Willem II, but before that they won three consecutive league games, including a 5-2 victory over Go Ahead Eagles. They scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data has been provided for this fixture between Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar.

Standings

In the Europa League, both Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar currently sit in first position in their respective standings.