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Europa League
team-logoSturm Graz
Graz-Liebenau Stadium
team-logoMarseille
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Sturm Graz vs Marseille: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Sturm Graz vs Marseille
Sturm Graz
Marseille
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+

Disney+

Austria

Sky Sport Austria / RTL+

Sky Sport Austria

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV (YouTube)

Canada

DAZN

DAZN

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN

ESPN

Denmark

Disney+

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

France

Canal+

Canal+

Germany

RTL+

RTL+

Great Britain

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

Greece

MagentaSport

MagentaSport

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Italy

Sky Sport

Sky Sport

Mexico

ViX

ViX

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport

Norway

Viaplay

Viaplay

Peru

ESPN

ESPN

Poland

Polsat Box Go

Polsat Box Go

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+

Disney+

Turkey

tabii

tabii

USA

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Sturm Graz vs Marseille with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Graz-Liebenau Stadium

Today's game between Sturm Graz and Marseille will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sturm Graz vs Marseille today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sturm Graz vs Marseille Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Ingolitsch

Sturm Graz are managed by Fabio Ingolitsch, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bruno Genesio takes charge of Marseille, but no confirmed squad news or injury updates have been provided for the away side at this stage. Further details are expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

SGR

SGR - Form

SAL
L3-0
FAC
W3-1
WIE
W0-2
BOU
L3-0
GAK
W6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
OM

OM - Form

BJK
L4-1
PSG
L1-2
TRO
W0-2
OLY
L0-1
SCO
W2-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Sturm Graz head into this match with a record of three wins and two defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was an emphatic 6-1 Bundesliga win over Grazer AK, which followed a 3-0 Europa League defeat to Bournemouth. They also beat Austria Wien 2-0 away in the Austrian Bundesliga during that run, though a 3-0 loss to Salzburg represents a heavier setback. Across those five matches, Sturm Graz scored 12 goals and conceded 7.

Marseille arrive with two wins and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-2 Ligue 1 victory over Angers, a performance that followed a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Olympiacos. Earlier in the run, they beat Troyes 2-0 in the league but suffered losses to Paris Saint-Germain and Besiktas. Across those five games, Marseille scored 10 goals and conceded 9.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Sturm GrazDrawMarseille
1
0
1
Champions League
Sturm Graz badge
Sturm Graz
SGR
3
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
2
FT
Champions League
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
2
Sturm Graz badge
Sturm Graz
SGR
0
FT
3Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored1/2

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in October 1999, when Sturm Graz beat Marseille 3-2 at home in the Champions League group stage. The only other recorded encounter ended in a 2-0 win for Marseille when the sides met in Marseille the same month. Across the two matches on record, each side has claimed one victory.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Sturm Graz sit in 26th place while Marseille are in 31st — meaning both clubs are in the lower reaches of the table and under real pressure to start collecting points before the competition's format begins to close the door on the teams at the bottom.

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