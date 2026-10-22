International Coverage

How to watch Sturm Graz vs Marseille with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Graz-Liebenau Stadium

Today's game between Sturm Graz and Marseille will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sturm Graz vs Marseille today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sturm Graz are managed by Fabio Ingolitsch, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bruno Genesio takes charge of Marseille, but no confirmed squad news or injury updates have been provided for the away side at this stage. Further details are expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Sturm Graz head into this match with a record of three wins and two defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was an emphatic 6-1 Bundesliga win over Grazer AK, which followed a 3-0 Europa League defeat to Bournemouth. They also beat Austria Wien 2-0 away in the Austrian Bundesliga during that run, though a 3-0 loss to Salzburg represents a heavier setback. Across those five matches, Sturm Graz scored 12 goals and conceded 7.

Marseille arrive with two wins and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-2 Ligue 1 victory over Angers, a performance that followed a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Olympiacos. Earlier in the run, they beat Troyes 2-0 in the league but suffered losses to Paris Saint-Germain and Besiktas. Across those five games, Marseille scored 10 goals and conceded 9.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in October 1999, when Sturm Graz beat Marseille 3-2 at home in the Champions League group stage. The only other recorded encounter ended in a 2-0 win for Marseille when the sides met in Marseille the same month. Across the two matches on record, each side has claimed one victory.

Standings

In the Europa League, Sturm Graz sit in 26th place while Marseille are in 31st — meaning both clubs are in the lower reaches of the table and under real pressure to start collecting points before the competition's format begins to close the door on the teams at the bottom.