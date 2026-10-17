International Coverage

How to watch Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 11:15 Stade de la Meinau

Today's game between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 16:15.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Strasbourg head coach Hugo Oliveira is without a significant number of first-team players, with Joaquin Panichelli, Ismael Doukoure, Martial Godo, Maxi Oyedele, Deivid Washington, Hermann Diandaga, and Sebastian Nanasi all listed as injured. Filip Joergensen is projected to start in goal, with the probable XI also featuring Karim Coulibaly, Jeyland Mitchell, Genesis Antwi, Oso, Diogo Sousa, Dario Essugo, Giovanni Reyna, Gessime Yassine, Jacobo Ortega, and Samuel Amo-Ameyaw.

For PSG, Luis Enrique names a strong projected XI with Matvey Safonov in goal, supported by Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho, and Nuno Mendes in defence. Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, and Lucas Beraldo are set to feature in midfield, with Ferran Torres, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Mika Godts leading the attack. Senny Mayulu and Alessandro Longoni are the only absentees for the visitors, with no suspensions affecting either side.

Form

Strasbourg head into this match in poor recent form, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Nice in Ligue 1, and they also fell 2-1 to Paris FC in September. Their only positive run came earlier in the campaign, with a 6-2 win over Troyes and a 2-1 victory against Lens providing their brightest moments across the five-match sample.

PSG's recent form tells an entirely different story. Luis Enrique's side have won all five of their last matches across Ligue 1 and the Champions League, scoring 16 goals and conceding just seven in that period. That run includes the 4-2 win at Manchester City, a 3-1 Ligue 1 victory over Le Mans, and a 6-1 dismantling of Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League opener. PSG have not dropped a point in any of their last five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-2 victory for PSG at the Stade de la Meinau in February 2026 in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, PSG have won three times, with Strasbourg claiming one victory and one match ending in a draw. That draw came in October 2025 when the sides shared six goals in a 3-3 contest at PSG's ground, while Strasbourg's sole win in the sequence was a 2-1 result in May 2025.

Standings

In the current Ligue 1 standings, Strasbourg occupy 11th place while PSG sit sixth, meaning both clubs are in the middle section of the table and neither can afford to let points slip if they want to push towards the top of the division.