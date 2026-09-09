How to watch SSC Napoli vs Arsenal with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Arsenal will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Massimiliano Allegri is expected to name a strong Napoli XI, with Alex Meret in goal behind a back four of Rafa Marin, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, and Leonardo Spinazzola. Kevin De Bruyne, Stanislav Lobotka, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are projected in midfield, with Alisson Santos, David Neres, and Rasmus Hoejlund leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Arsenal will be without William Saliba, who is listed as injured ahead of the trip to Naples. Mikel Arteta's projected XI features David Raya in goal, with Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, and Ezri Konsa forming the back four. Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice are expected in central midfield alongside Martin Odegaard, with Bukayo Saka, Christos Tzolis, and Kai Havertz completing the lineup. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Napoli arrive in poor domestic form, recording two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches for a W2-D1-L2 record. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Inter in Serie A, and they also fell 1-2 to Como before that. Across those five matches, Napoli scored 12 goals but conceded eight, reflecting an attack-minded but defensively inconsistent side. Their two wins came against Genoa (0-2 away) and Aris Thessaloniki (6-2 in a friendly).

Arsenal's last five matches tell a very different story: four wins and one draw for a W4-D1-L0 record. The Gunners beat Chelsea 2-1 most recently, and prior to that defeated Aston Villa 1-0 away and Coventry City 3-0. They also claimed the Community Shield with a 3-0 win over Manchester City. Arsenal scored ten goals and conceded just two across those five outings, with three clean sheets in the run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Europa League in April 2019, when Arsenal won 1-0 at the Maradona before securing a 2-0 victory at the Emirates to progress on aggregate. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Arsenal hold the stronger overall record, winning three times to Napoli's one, with one draw. The sides have also met twice in the Champions League group stage in 2013, with each team winning their home fixture 2-0.

Standings

In the Champions League league phase standings, Arsenal currently sit in second place, while Napoli are positioned 28th.