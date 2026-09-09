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Champions League
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoArsenal
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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SSC Napoli vs Arsenal: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
SSC Napoli vs Arsenal
SSC Napoli
Arsenal
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Arsenal with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Arsenal will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Arsenal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Arsenal Probable lineups

4-3-3
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Formation
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
A. MeretA. MeretR. MarinR. MarinG. Di LorenzoG. Di LorenzoL. SpinazzolaL. SpinazzolaA. RrahmaniA. RrahmaniK. De BruyneK. De BruyneS. LobotkaS. LobotkaA. Zambo AnguissaA. Zambo AnguissaA. SantosA. SantosR. HoejlundR. HoejlundDavid NeresDavid NeresD. RayaD. RayaB. WhiteB. WhiteR. CalafioriR. CalafioriGabrielGabrielE. KonsaE. KonsaB. GuimaraesB. GuimaraesC. TzolisC. TzolisB. SakaB. SakaD. RiceD. RiceM. OedegaardM. OedegaardK. HavertzK. Havertz
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-3-3
SSC Napoli

Starting XI

Arsenal

Manager

  • M. Allegri
  • M. Arteta

Massimiliano Allegri is expected to name a strong Napoli XI, with Alex Meret in goal behind a back four of Rafa Marin, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, and Leonardo Spinazzola. Kevin De Bruyne, Stanislav Lobotka, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are projected in midfield, with Alisson Santos, David Neres, and Rasmus Hoejlund leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Arsenal will be without William Saliba, who is listed as injured ahead of the trip to Naples. Mikel Arteta's projected XI features David Raya in goal, with Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, and Ezri Konsa forming the back four. Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice are expected in central midfield alongside Martin Odegaard, with Bukayo Saka, Christos Tzolis, and Kai Havertz completing the lineup. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

NAP

NAP - Form

CEL
D1-1
ARI
W6-2
GEN
W0-2
COM
L1-2
INT
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ARS

ARS - Form

COM
W1-1
MCI
W3-0
COV
W3-0
AVL
W0-1
CHE
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Napoli arrive in poor domestic form, recording two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches for a W2-D1-L2 record. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Inter in Serie A, and they also fell 1-2 to Como before that. Across those five matches, Napoli scored 12 goals but conceded eight, reflecting an attack-minded but defensively inconsistent side. Their two wins came against Genoa (0-2 away) and Aris Thessaloniki (6-2 in a friendly).

Arsenal's last five matches tell a very different story: four wins and one draw for a W4-D1-L0 record. The Gunners beat Chelsea 2-1 most recently, and prior to that defeated Aston Villa 1-0 away and Coventry City 3-0. They also claimed the Community Shield with a 3-0 win over Manchester City. Arsenal scored ten goals and conceded just two across those five outings, with three clean sheets in the run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SSC NapoliDrawArsenal
1
1
3
Europa League
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Europa League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Champions League
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
FT
4Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Europa League in April 2019, when Arsenal won 1-0 at the Maradona before securing a 2-0 victory at the Emirates to progress on aggregate. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Arsenal hold the stronger overall record, winning three times to Napoli's one, with one draw. The sides have also met twice in the Champions League group stage in 2013, with each team winning their home fixture 2-0.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
2
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
4
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
5
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
6
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
7
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
7
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
7
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
7
RomaRomaROM
00000000
7
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
7
LensLensRCL
00000000
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
7
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
7
ComoComoCOM
00000000
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
7
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
7
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
7
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
7
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
7
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
7
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
7
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
7
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
7
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
7
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
7
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
7
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
7
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
31
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
32
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
34
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
35
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
36
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League league phase standings, Arsenal currently sit in second place, while Napoli are positioned 28th.

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