International Coverage

How to watch Sporting CP vs LASK with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Jose Alvalade

Today's game between Sporting CP and LASK will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting CP vs LASK today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP will be without defenders Zeno Debast and Rodrigo Zalazar, both listed as injured ahead of this fixture. No suspensions are recorded for the home side. Rui Borges is expected to line up with Kaique Pereira, Eduardo Quaresma, Goncalo Inacio, and Ivan Fresneda across the back four, with Maximiliano Araujo, Sergi Altimira, Nestory Irankunda, Geny Catamo, and Luis Guilherme providing support through midfield and wide areas. Luis Suarez and Issa Doumbia are projected to lead the attack.

LASK report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Lisbon. Dietmar Kuehbauer's projected XI includes Lukas Jungwirth in goal, with Xavier Mbuyamba, Andres Andrade, Joao Tornich, and Yvan Dibango in defence. Krystof Danek, Alessandro Schoepf, and Melayro Bogarde are expected in midfield, with Kasper Joergensen, Samuel Adeniran, and Sasa Kalajdzic forming the attacking unit.

Form

Sporting CP have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Champions League win over Lens, and they also beat Braga 3-1 away in Liga Portugal. The only points dropped came in draws with Arouca (2-2) and Famalicao (1-1). Sporting have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five outings, with three clean sheets recorded in their two European fixtures combined.

LASK have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-0 win over Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga, but that followed a 6-3 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League and a 2-0 defeat to Rapid Wien. A 3-3 draw with Hartberg and a 2-1 friendly win over First Vienna FC complete the run. LASK have scored ten goals and conceded sixteen across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in October 2020, when LASK beat Sporting CP 4-1 at the Alvalade in Europa League qualification. Before that, LASK won 3-0 at home against Sporting in the Europa League group stage in December 2019, while Sporting had beaten LASK 2-1 in the reverse fixture in October of that year. Across the three recorded meetings, LASK hold two wins to Sporting's one, with LASK scoring eight goals and conceding four in total.

Standings

In the current Champions League table, Sporting CP sit sixth while LASK are placed 33rd.