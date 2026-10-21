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Champions League
team-logoSporting CP
Estadio Jose Alvalade
team-logoLASK
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Sporting CP vs LASK: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Sporting CP vs LASK
Sporting CP
LASK
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

CANAL+ Austria / DAZN2 Germany

CANAL+

Brazil

Max Brazil

Max

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile / ESPN6 Sur

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur / ESPN6 Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Germany

DAZN Germany / DAZN2 Germany

DAZN Germany

India

Sony LIV / JioTV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN SPORTS MAX Indonesia

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Japan

WOWOW

WOWOW

Mexico

Space Mexico / Max Mexico

Max

Nigeria

SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

SuperSport

Norway

TV 2 Play

TV 2 Play

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile / ESPN6 Sur

Disney+

Portugal

Sport TV5 / Sport TV Multiscreen

Sport TV

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Laliga / MáXimo 360

SuperSport

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 8

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

How to watch Sporting CP vs LASK with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Estadio Jose Alvalade

Today's game between Sporting CP and LASK will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting CP vs LASK today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP vs LASK Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
page.match.formation.title
LASK crest
LASK
LAS
3-4-1-2
Kaique PereiraKaique PereiraE. QuaresmaE. QuaresmaG. InacioG. InacioI. FresnedaI. FresnedaM. AraujoM. AraujoS. AltimiraS. AltimiraN. IrankundaN. IrankundaG. CatamoG. CatamoL. GuilhermeL. GuilhermeI. DoumbiaI. DoumbiaL. SuarezL. SuarezL. JungwirthL. JungwirthX. MbuyambaX. MbuyambaA. AndradeA. AndradeJ. TornichJ. TornichY. DibangoY. DibangoK. DanekK. DanekA. SchoepfA. SchoepfM. BogardeM. BogardeK. JoergensenK. JoergensenS. AdeniranS. AdeniranS. KalajdzicS. Kalajdzic
LASK crest
LASK
LAS
4-2-3-1
Sporting CP

Starting XI

LASK

Manager

  • R. Borges
  • D. Kuehbauer

Sporting CP will be without defenders Zeno Debast and Rodrigo Zalazar, both listed as injured ahead of this fixture. No suspensions are recorded for the home side. Rui Borges is expected to line up with Kaique Pereira, Eduardo Quaresma, Goncalo Inacio, and Ivan Fresneda across the back four, with Maximiliano Araujo, Sergi Altimira, Nestory Irankunda, Geny Catamo, and Luis Guilherme providing support through midfield and wide areas. Luis Suarez and Issa Doumbia are projected to lead the attack.

LASK report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Lisbon. Dietmar Kuehbauer's projected XI includes Lukas Jungwirth in goal, with Xavier Mbuyamba, Andres Andrade, Joao Tornich, and Yvan Dibango in defence. Krystof Danek, Alessandro Schoepf, and Melayro Bogarde are expected in midfield, with Kasper Joergensen, Samuel Adeniran, and Sasa Kalajdzic forming the attacking unit.

Form

SCP

SCP - Form

GAL
W3-1
FAM
D1-1
ARO
D2-2
BRA
W1-3
RCL
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LAS

LAS - Form

HAR
D3-3
FVI
W2-1
RAP
L0-2
LIV
L3-6
LUS
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Sporting CP have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Champions League win over Lens, and they also beat Braga 3-1 away in Liga Portugal. The only points dropped came in draws with Arouca (2-2) and Famalicao (1-1). Sporting have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five outings, with three clean sheets recorded in their two European fixtures combined.

LASK have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-0 win over Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga, but that followed a 6-3 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League and a 2-0 defeat to Rapid Wien. A 3-3 draw with Hartberg and a 2-1 friendly win over First Vienna FC complete the run. LASK have scored ten goals and conceded sixteen across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Sporting CPDrawLASK
1
0
2
Europa League Qualification
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
1
LASK badge
LASK
LAS
4
FT
Europa League
LASK badge
LASK
LAS
3
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
0
FT
Europa League
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
2
LASK badge
LASK
LAS
1
FT
3Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/3
Both teams scored2/3

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in October 2020, when LASK beat Sporting CP 4-1 at the Alvalade in Europa League qualification. Before that, LASK won 3-0 at home against Sporting in the Europa League group stage in December 2019, while Sporting had beaten LASK 2-1 in the reverse fixture in October of that year. Across the three recorded meetings, LASK hold two wins to Sporting's one, with LASK scoring eight goals and conceding four in total.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
4
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
6
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
8
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
12
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
13
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
14
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
16
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
17
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
18
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
21
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
24
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
29
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
32
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
33
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the current Champions League table, Sporting CP sit sixth while LASK are placed 33rd.

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