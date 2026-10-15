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Europa League
team-logoSparta Prague
epet Arena
team-logoLillestroem
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Sparta Prague vs Lillestroem: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Sparta Prague vs Lillestroem
Sparta Prague
Lillestroem
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Go Austria

Sky Austria

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Czech Republic

Sport1 CZ

Sport1 TV

Egypt

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France

Canal+ Live

Canal+

Germany

RTL+

RTL+

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa

SuperSport

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Turkey

tabii

tabii

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Sparta Prague vs Lillestroem with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
epet Arena

Today's game between Sparta Prague and Lillestroem will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sparta Prague vs Lillestroem today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sparta Prague vs Lillestroem Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Priske

Sparta Prague are managed by Brian Priske, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full squad details will be added closer to kick-off.

Lillestroem head coach Hans Erik Oedegaard is also without confirmed team news at this stage. Updates on probable lineups and any absentees will follow as the match approaches.

Form

SPP

SPP - Form

ZIZ
W0-5
JAB
W2-0
AMY
W1-4
SOL
W0-3
PAR
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/1
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
LIL

LIL - Form

VAL
W2-0
TOR
L1-2
VIK
L3-0
BAE
W1-5
MOL
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Sparta Prague have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, a run that includes victories in the Europa League, the Czech First League, and the domestic cup. Their last outing was a 2-0 win over Pardubice in the First League, and they also put four past Ararat Armenia in Europe. Across those five games, Sparta scored 14 goals and conceded none, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive solidity.

Lillestroem's last five matches paint a more complicated picture. They won two, drew one, and lost two, with defeats against Viking in the Eliteserien and Torreense in the Europa League sitting alongside a 1-5 cup win over Baerum. Their most recent match ended 2-2 against Molde. In total, they scored 10 goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Sparta Prague and Lillestroem. Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Sparta Prague's third-place position puts them among the leading sides in the league phase, while Lillestroem's 22nd-place standing means they are in the lower reaches of the table and in need of points to improve their situation.

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