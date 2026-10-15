International Coverage

How to watch Sparta Prague vs Lillestroem with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 epet Arena

Today's game between Sparta Prague and Lillestroem will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sparta Prague vs Lillestroem today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sparta Prague are managed by Brian Priske, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full squad details will be added closer to kick-off.

Lillestroem head coach Hans Erik Oedegaard is also without confirmed team news at this stage. Updates on probable lineups and any absentees will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Sparta Prague have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, a run that includes victories in the Europa League, the Czech First League, and the domestic cup. Their last outing was a 2-0 win over Pardubice in the First League, and they also put four past Ararat Armenia in Europe. Across those five games, Sparta scored 14 goals and conceded none, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive solidity.

Lillestroem's last five matches paint a more complicated picture. They won two, drew one, and lost two, with defeats against Viking in the Eliteserien and Torreense in the Europa League sitting alongside a 1-5 cup win over Baerum. Their most recent match ended 2-2 against Molde. In total, they scored 10 goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Sparta Prague and Lillestroem. Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available.

Standings

In the Europa League, Sparta Prague's third-place position puts them among the leading sides in the league phase, while Lillestroem's 22nd-place standing means they are in the lower reaches of the table and in need of points to improve their situation.