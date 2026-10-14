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Champions League
team-logoSlovan Bratislava
National Football Stadium
team-logoVfB Stuttgart
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart
Slovan Bratislava
VfB Stuttgart
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

ESPN4 Argentina

espn.com.ar

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Brazil

Max Brazil

max.com/br

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com/en-CA

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Colombia

ESPN 4 Sur

espn.com.co

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com/de-DE

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Kazakhstan

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.tv

Mexico

FOX One

foxsports.com.mx

New Zealand

DAZN New Zealand

dazn.com/en-NZ

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Peru

ESPN 4 Sur

espn.com.pe

Poland

Canal+

canalplus.com/pl

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.sport

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Turkey

tabii

tabii.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Venezuela

ESPN 4 Sur

espn.com.ve

How to watch Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
National Football Stadium

Today's game between Slovan Bratislava and VfB Stuttgart will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart Probable lineups

4-1-4-1
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
page.match.formation.title
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
3-4-2-1
D. TakacD. TakacS. CruzS. CruzC. BlackmanC. BlackmanK. BajricK. BajricS. MarkovicS. MarkovicS. CamaraS. CamaraP. PokornyP. PokornyR. IbrahimR. IbrahimC. MartinezC. MartinezT. BarseghyanT. BarseghyanA. SporarA. SporarF. BredlowF. BredlowJ. ChabotJ. ChabotF. JeltschF. JeltschJ. VagnomanJ. VagnomanG. ProemelG. ProemelC. FuehrichC. FuehrichA. StillerA. StillerD. UndavD. UndavJ. LewelingJ. LewelingB. El KhannoussB. El KhannoussE. DemirovicE. Demirovic
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
4-1-4-1
Slovan Bratislava

Starting XI

VfB Stuttgart

Manager

  • Y. Toure
  • S. Hoeness

Form

SLB

SLB - Form

PSG
L6-1
ZIL
D3-3
MIT
W1-3
KOM
W1-2
SKA
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
VFB

VFB - Form

VIK
W3-1
TSG
L2-1
BVB
L0-1
GFT
W5-0
SCP
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Slovan BratislavaDrawVfB Stuttgart
0
1
2
Champions League
Slovan Bratislava badge
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
1
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
3
FT
Europa League Qualification
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
2
Slovan Bratislava badge
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
2
FT
Europa League Qualification
Slovan Bratislava badge
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
0
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
1
FT
3Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored2/3

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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