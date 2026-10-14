International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Official Homepage
Algeria
beIN Sports
Argentina
ESPN4 Argentina
Australia
Stan Sport
Brazil
Max Brazil
Canada
DAZN Canada
China
iQiyi
Colombia
ESPN 4 Sur
Egypt
beIN Sports
Germany
DAZN Germany
India
Sony LIV
Indonesia
Vidio
Iran
beIN Sports
Kazakhstan
Go3 Extra Sports
Mexico
FOX One
New Zealand
DAZN New Zealand
Nigeria
SuperSport
Pakistan
tapmad
Peru
ESPN 4 Sur
Poland
Canal+
Russia
Okko Sport
Saudi Arabia
beIN Sports
Spain
Movistar+
Turkey
tabii
United States
Paramount+
Venezuela
ESPN 4 Sur
How to watch Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Slovan Bratislava and VfB Stuttgart will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart Probable lineups
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|2
|+7
|6
W
W
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
W
W
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|6
W
W
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|3
|+5
|4
D
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
W
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|3
L
W
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
W
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|10
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|3
W
L
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|13
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
L
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|18
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|6
|0
|3
W
L
|19
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
L
W
|20
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
W
L
|21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
W
L
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|25
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
L
D
|26
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|1
D
L
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|28
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|0
L
L
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|30
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|0
L
L
|31
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
L
L
|32
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|0
L
L
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
L
|34
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
L
L
|35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
L