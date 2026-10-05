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How to watch Romania vs Sweden with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Romania and Sweden will kick off at 5 Oct 2026, 19:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Romania vs Sweden todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Romania vs Sweden Probable lineups
Gheorghe Hagi names a projected XI that includes Ionut Andrei Radu in goal, with a back line of Andrei Ratiu, Nicusor Bancu, Virgil Ghita, and Andrei Coubis. Nicolae Stanciu, Tudor Baluta, and Marius Marin are set to feature in midfield, with Darius Olaru supporting forwards Dennis Man and Daniel Birligea. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.
Graham Potter's Sweden are expected to line up with Viktor Johansson in goal behind a defence of Victor Nilsson Lindelof, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Hampus Skoglund, and Eric Smith. Hugo Larsson and Jesper Karlstrom are projected in central midfield, with Sebastian Nanasi and Alexander Bernhardsson providing width. Viktor Gyokeres leads the attack alongside Besfort Zeneli. No injuries or suspensions are listed in the current squad data, though the side has been managing fitness concerns throughout the international window.
Form
Romania have lost three and won one of their last five matches, with their only victory coming in a 2-1 friendly win over Wales. Their most recent outing was a 6-0 defeat to Poland in the Nations League, following a 4-2 loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Across those five matches, Hagi's side scored seven goals and conceded fourteen, a record that reflects the scale of their defensive problems in this group.
Sweden have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, which followed wins over Poland and Romania in their opening Nations League fixtures. Their only defeat in the run came at the World Cup, a 3-0 loss to France in the Round of 32. Potter's side scored seven goals and conceded six across those five outings.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
Sweden won the most recent meeting between these sides 2-1 earlier in this Nations League campaign in September 2026. Sweden have the stronger record across the last four known encounters, also winning a 2019 European Championship qualifier 2-1 on home soil and a 2-0 away victory in Bucharest later that same year. Romania's only win in the series came in a 2018 friendly. Sweden lead the head-to-head across these meetings, with Romania yet to beat them in a competitive fixture.
Standings
Grp. 4
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|+3
|7
D
W
W
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|+2
|5
D
W
D
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|3
|+4
|4
W
L
D
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|12
|-9
|0
L
L
L
Sweden lead Group 4 heading into this fixture, while Romania sit bottom of the table. The gap between the sides reflects the contrasting trajectories of these two squads in the group, with Sweden well placed for promotion and Romania facing a genuine fight to avoid relegation.