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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoRomania
Arena Nationala
team-logoSweden
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Romania vs Sweden: Worldwide UEFA Nations League B broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Romania vs Sweden
Romania
Sweden
UEFA Nations League B

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How to watch Romania vs Sweden with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4
Arena Nationala

Today's game between Romania and Sweden will kick off at 5 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Romania vs Sweden today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Romania vs Sweden Probable lineups

4-4-2
Romania crest
Romania
ROU
Formation
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE
4-4-2
I. RaduI. RaduA. RatiuA. Ratiuteam-logoN. Bancuteam-logoV. Ghitateam-logoA. Coubisteam-logoN. Stanciuteam-logoT. Balutateam-logoM. Marinteam-logoD. OlaruD. ManD. Manteam-logoD. BirligeaV. JohanssonV. JohanssonV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefG. GudmundssonG. Gudmundssonteam-logoH. Skoglundteam-logoE. SmithH. LarssonH. LarssonJ. KarlstroemJ. Karlstroemteam-logoS. Nanasiteam-logoA. BernhardssonV. GyoekeresV. Gyoekeresteam-logoB. Zeneli
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE
4-4-2
Romania

Starting XI

Sweden

Manager

  • G. Hagi
  • G. Potter

Gheorghe Hagi names a projected XI that includes Ionut Andrei Radu in goal, with a back line of Andrei Ratiu, Nicusor Bancu, Virgil Ghita, and Andrei Coubis. Nicolae Stanciu, Tudor Baluta, and Marius Marin are set to feature in midfield, with Darius Olaru supporting forwards Dennis Man and Daniel Birligea. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Graham Potter's Sweden are expected to line up with Viktor Johansson in goal behind a defence of Victor Nilsson Lindelof, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Hampus Skoglund, and Eric Smith. Hugo Larsson and Jesper Karlstrom are projected in central midfield, with Sebastian Nanasi and Alexander Bernhardsson providing width. Viktor Gyokeres leads the attack alongside Besfort Zeneli. No injuries or suspensions are listed in the current squad data, though the side has been managing fitness concerns throughout the international window.

Form

ROU

ROU - Form

GEO
D1-1
WAL
W2-1
SWE
L2-1
BIH
L2-4
POL
L6-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SWE

SWE - Form

JPN
D1-1
FRA
L3-0
ROU
W2-1
POL
W3-1
BIH
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Romania have lost three and won one of their last five matches, with their only victory coming in a 2-1 friendly win over Wales. Their most recent outing was a 6-0 defeat to Poland in the Nations League, following a 4-2 loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Across those five matches, Hagi's side scored seven goals and conceded fourteen, a record that reflects the scale of their defensive problems in this group.

Sweden have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, which followed wins over Poland and Romania in their opening Nations League fixtures. Their only defeat in the run came at the World Cup, a 3-0 loss to France in the Round of 32. Potter's side scored seven goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

RomaniaDrawSweden
1
0
3
UEFA Nations League B
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
2
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
0
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
2
FT
European Championship Qualification
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
2
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
1
FT
Friendlies
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
1
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
0
FT
3Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/4
Both teams scored2/4

Sweden won the most recent meeting between these sides 2-1 earlier in this Nations League campaign in September 2026. Sweden have the stronger record across the last four known encounters, also winning a 2019 European Championship qualifier 2-1 on home soil and a 2-0 away victory in Bucharest later that same year. Romania's only win in the series came in a 2018 friendly. Sweden lead the head-to-head across these meetings, with Romania yet to beat them in a competitive fixture.

Standings

Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SwedenSwedenSWE
321063+37
D
W
W
2
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
312053+25
D
W
D
3
PolandPolandPOL
311173+44
W
L
D
4
RomaniaRomaniaROU
3003312-90
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation
Relegation Playoff

Sweden lead Group 4 heading into this fixture, while Romania sit bottom of the table. The gap between the sides reflects the contrasting trajectories of these two squads in the group, with Sweden well placed for promotion and Romania facing a genuine fight to avoid relegation.

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