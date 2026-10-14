International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Official Homepage Algeria beIN Sports beinsports.com Argentina ESPN Argentina espn.com.ar Australia Stan Sport stan.com.au/sport Brazil Max Brazil max.com/br Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com/en-CA China iQiyi iqiyi.com Colombia ESPN2 Colombia espn.com.co Egypt beIN Sports beinsports.com France / Gabon Canal+ Foot canalplus.com Germany DAZN Germany dazn.com/de-DE India Sony LIV sonyliv.com Indonesia Vidio vidio.com Iran IRIB Varzesh varzeshtv.ir Kazakhstan Qazsport qazsporttv.kz Mexico FOX One foxsports.com.mx Nigeria SuperSport supersport.com Pakistan tapmad tapmad.com Peru ESPN2 Colombia espn.com.pe Poland TVP Sport sport.tvp.pl Saudi Arabia beIN Sports beinsports.com South Africa / Sudan SuperSport supersport.com Spain Movistar+ movistarplus.es Turkey tabii tabii.com United Kingdom / Great Britain TNT Sports 4 tntsports.co.uk United States Paramount+ paramountplus.com

How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Real Madrid will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

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