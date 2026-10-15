Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logoRennes
Roazhon Park
team-logoOFI Crete
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Rennes vs OFI Crete: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Rennes vs OFI Crete
Rennes
OFI Crete
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Andorra

Canal+ Foot

canalplus.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Brazil

CazéTV

youtube.com/@CazeTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Colombia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Denmark

Disney+ Nordic

disneyplus.com

Finland

Viaplay

viaplay.fi

France

Canal+ Foot

canalplus.com

Great Britain

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

Greece

MagentaSport

magentasport.de

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Liechtenstein

Blue Sport

blueplus.ch

Malaysia

beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

connect-my.beinsports.com

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Singapore

beIN Sports Connect Singapore

connect-sg.beinsports.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

disneyplus.com

Switzerland

Blue Sport

blueplus.ch

Turkey

tabii

tabii.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch Rennes vs OFI Crete with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Roazhon Park

Today's game between Rennes and OFI Crete will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rennes vs OFI Crete today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Rennes vs OFI Crete Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Haise

Rennes head coach Franck Haise has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

OFI Crete manager Christos Kontis is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection, with no confirmed absences or suspensions reported at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

REN

REN - Form

OM
W1-0
SGR
D0-0
OL
L4-0
LAV
L1-0
AJA
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
OFI

OFI - Form

NES
W3-0
OLY
W0-1
TSG
W2-0
ATT
D2-2
AEK
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Rennes have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-1 victory over Auxerre in Ligue 1 on October 11, following a 1-0 defeat to Laval in a friendly. Earlier in the run, they lost 4-0 to Lyon in the league before drawing 0-0 with Sturm Graz in the Europa League and beating Marseille 1-0. Across those five matches, Rennes have scored six goals and conceded five.

OFI Crete have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to AEK Athens in the Super League, but a 2-2 draw with Asteras Tripolis preceded that. Their 2-0 win over Hoffenheim in the Europa League stands out as the highlight of the sequence, and they also beat Olympiacos and Nestos Chrisoupolis during this run. OFI Crete have scored eight goals and conceded five across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Rennes and OFI Crete. This appears to be a rare meeting between the two clubs at this level of European competition.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, OFI Crete sit in 8th place while Rennes are down in 17th, meaning the Greek side hold a significant positional advantage. For Rennes, this fixture represents a chance to close that gap and keep their progression hopes alive.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google