International Coverage

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How to watch Rennes vs OFI Crete with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Roazhon Park

Today's game between Rennes and OFI Crete will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rennes vs OFI Crete today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Rennes head coach Franck Haise has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

OFI Crete manager Christos Kontis is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection, with no confirmed absences or suspensions reported at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Rennes have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-1 victory over Auxerre in Ligue 1 on October 11, following a 1-0 defeat to Laval in a friendly. Earlier in the run, they lost 4-0 to Lyon in the league before drawing 0-0 with Sturm Graz in the Europa League and beating Marseille 1-0. Across those five matches, Rennes have scored six goals and conceded five.

OFI Crete have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to AEK Athens in the Super League, but a 2-2 draw with Asteras Tripolis preceded that. Their 2-0 win over Hoffenheim in the Europa League stands out as the highlight of the sequence, and they also beat Olympiacos and Nestos Chrisoupolis during this run. OFI Crete have scored eight goals and conceded five across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Rennes and OFI Crete. This appears to be a rare meeting between the two clubs at this level of European competition.

Standings

In the Europa League table, OFI Crete sit in 8th place while Rennes are down in 17th, meaning the Greek side hold a significant positional advantage. For Rennes, this fixture represents a chance to close that gap and keep their progression hopes alive.