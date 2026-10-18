International Coverage

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LaLiga - Game Week 9 18 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Sevilla will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jose Mourinho will be without Vinicius Junior, who serves a suspension, while Raul Asencio and Rodrygo are both sidelined through injury. The projected XI includes Thibaut Courtois in goal, with a back line of Dean Huijsen, Antonio Ruediger, Marc Cucurella, and Denzel Dumfries. Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Yan Diomande are named in midfield, with Kylian Mbappe leading the attack.

For Sevilla, Luis Garcia is without Isaac Romero through suspension, and Miguel Angel Sierra and Marcao are listed as injured. Odysseas Vlachodimos is set to start in goal behind a back four of Kike Salas, Andres Castrin, Gabriel Suazo, and Juan Iglesias, with Youssouf Fofana, Alfon Gonzalez, and Lucien Agoume in midfield alongside Felix Correia and Ruben Vargas, and Robbie Ure up front.

Form

Real Madrid head into this fixture in reasonable shape, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-4 victory over Roma in the Champions League, and they followed up a 1-0 LaLiga win against Villarreal with a 4-1 dismantling of Rayo Vallecano earlier in the season. The only blot on their recent record was a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in September. Across their last five matches, Real Madrid have scored 11 goals and conceded eight, showing plenty of attacking intent even when the defensive record has been mixed.

Sevilla's recent form tells a more complicated story. Luis Garcia's side have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five competitive outings. Their most recent LaLiga match ended in a 3-3 draw at Levante, while a 1-3 defeat to Barcelona in September remains a difficult result to shake. They have shown they can pick up points on the road, beating Deportivo de A Coruna and Valencia, but their record against top-half opposition has been inconsistent. Sevilla have scored seven and conceded ten across those five matches, a defensive return that will concern Garcia ahead of a trip to the Bernabeu.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Real Madrid won 1-0 at Sevilla's ground in LaLiga. Before that, Real Madrid claimed a 2-0 home victory in December 2025 and a further 2-0 win at Sevilla in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in LaLiga, Real Madrid have won four times and Sevilla none, with the hosts also winning 4-2 and 1-0 in earlier fixtures. The series strongly favours Real Madrid, who have kept Sevilla scoreless in three of those five encounters.

Standings

In LaLiga, Real Madrid currently sit fourth and Sevilla fifth, meaning this fixture doubles as a direct contest between two sides competing for the same European positions in the top half of the table.