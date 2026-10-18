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LaLiga
team-logoReal Madrid
Estadio Bernabeu
team-logoSevilla
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Worldwide LaLiga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Real Madrid
Sevilla
LaLiga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Argentina

ESPN3 Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN SPORTS 3

beIN Sports Australia

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

TSN2 / TSN Premium

TSN

Chile

ESPN2 Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

ESPN2 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

FanCode

FanCode

Iran

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico

Sky Mexico

Nigeria

SuperSport Laliga ROA

SuperSport

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Laliga

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar+ / LaLiga TV Bar

Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

United Kingdom

Premier Sports 1

Premier Sports

United States

ABC / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes

ABC

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Venezuela

ESPN2 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 9
Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Sevilla will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
page.match.formation.title
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
4-2-3-1
T. CourtoisT. CourtoisD. HuijsenD. HuijsenA. RuedigerA. RuedigerM. CucurellaM. CucurellaD. DumfriesD. DumfriesY. DiomandeY. DiomandeA. GulerA. GulerF. ValverdeF. ValverdeA. TchouameniA. TchouameniJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamK. MbappeK. MbappeO. VlachodimosO. VlachodimosK. SalasK. SalasA. CastrinA. CastrinG. SuazoG. SuazoJ. IglesiasJ. IglesiasR. VargasR. VargasF. CorreiaF. CorreiaA. GonzalezA. GonzalezY. FofanaY. FofanaL. AgoumeL. Agoumeteam-logoR. Ure
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
4-2-3-1
Real Madrid

Starting XI

Sevilla

Manager

  • J. Mourinho
  • L. Garcia

Jose Mourinho will be without Vinicius Junior, who serves a suspension, while Raul Asencio and Rodrygo are both sidelined through injury. The projected XI includes Thibaut Courtois in goal, with a back line of Dean Huijsen, Antonio Ruediger, Marc Cucurella, and Denzel Dumfries. Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Yan Diomande are named in midfield, with Kylian Mbappe leading the attack.

For Sevilla, Luis Garcia is without Isaac Romero through suspension, and Miguel Angel Sierra and Marcao are listed as injured. Odysseas Vlachodimos is set to start in goal behind a back four of Kike Salas, Andres Castrin, Gabriel Suazo, and Juan Iglesias, with Youssouf Fofana, Alfon Gonzalez, and Lucien Agoume in midfield alongside Felix Correia and Ruben Vargas, and Robbie Ure up front.

Form

RMA

RMA - Form

RAY
W4-1
ELC
W2-3
ATM
L2-1
VIL
W1-0
ROM
W3-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SEV

SEV - Form

VAL
W1-0
COR
W0-1
BAR
L1-3
AVL
L1-3
LEV
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Real Madrid head into this fixture in reasonable shape, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-4 victory over Roma in the Champions League, and they followed up a 1-0 LaLiga win against Villarreal with a 4-1 dismantling of Rayo Vallecano earlier in the season. The only blot on their recent record was a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in September. Across their last five matches, Real Madrid have scored 11 goals and conceded eight, showing plenty of attacking intent even when the defensive record has been mixed.

Sevilla's recent form tells a more complicated story. Luis Garcia's side have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five competitive outings. Their most recent LaLiga match ended in a 3-3 draw at Levante, while a 1-3 defeat to Barcelona in September remains a difficult result to shake. They have shown they can pick up points on the road, beating Deportivo de A Coruna and Valencia, but their record against top-half opposition has been inconsistent. Sevilla have scored seven and conceded ten across those five matches, a defensive return that will concern Garcia ahead of a trip to the Bernabeu.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real MadridDrawSevilla
5
0
0
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
FT
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
4
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
FT
10Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Real Madrid won 1-0 at Sevilla's ground in LaLiga. Before that, Real Madrid claimed a 2-0 home victory in December 2025 and a further 2-0 win at Sevilla in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in LaLiga, Real Madrid have won four times and Sevilla none, with the hosts also winning 4-2 and 1-0 in earlier fixtures. The series strongly favours Real Madrid, who have kept Sevilla scoreless in three of those five encounters.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
9900399+3027
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
9711198+1122
W
W
W
W
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
96121614+219
L
W
D
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
8602198+1118
W
L
W
W
L
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
84221312+114
D
L
W
W
D
6
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
84131215-313
W
W
L
W
D
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
8323128+411
L
D
L
L
W
8
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
92521312+111
D
L
D
L
D
9
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
723276+19
D
D
D
W
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
9234131309
D
L
W
W
L
11
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
815286+28
D
W
D
D
D
12
EspanyolEspanyolESP
92251112-18
L
D
L
L
W
13
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
8224410-68
L
W
L
D
D
15
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
82241323-108
D
L
L
W
L
16
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
8224818-108
L
D
L
L
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
81431216-47
D
D
L
L
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
91441117-67
D
D
W
L
D
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
9135615-96
D
D
L
W
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
8044413-94
D
L
L
D
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In LaLiga, Real Madrid currently sit fourth and Sevilla fifth, meaning this fixture doubles as a direct contest between two sides competing for the same European positions in the top half of the table.

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