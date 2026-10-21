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Champions League
team-logoReal Madrid
Estadio Bernabeu
team-logoRB Leipzig
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Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website

Argentina

ESPN Argentina

ESPN Argentina

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

DAZN

DAZN Austria

Belgium

Proximus Pickx

Proximus Pickx

Brazil

Max

Max Brazil

Canada

DAZN

DAZN Canada

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Denmark

Viaplay

Viaplay Denmark

Finland

MTV Katsomo

MTV Katsomo

France

Canal+

Canal+

Germany

DAZN

DAZN Germany

Great Britain

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

Hungary

RTL+

RTL+

India

Sony LIV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Ireland

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

Japan

WOWOW

WOWOW

Mexico

FOX One

FOX Sports Mexico

Norway

TV 2 Play

TV 2 Play

Poland

Canal+

Canal+ Poland

Portugal

DAZN

DAZN Portugal

South Africa

SuperSport

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Viaplay

Viaplay Sweden

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
page.match.formation.title
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
4-2-3-1
T. CourtoisT. CourtoisT. Alexander-ArnoldT. Alexander-ArnoldA. CarrerasA. CarrerasI. KonateI. KonateD. HuijsenD. HuijsenA. GulerA. GulerY. DiomandeY. DiomandeVinicius JuniorVinicius JuniorA. TchouameniA. TchouameniJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamK. MbappeK. MbappeM. VandevoordtM. VandevoordtR. BakuR. BakuC. LukebaC. LukebaD. RaumD. RaumW. OrbanW. OrbanC. NkunkuC. NkunkuE. BanzuziE. BanzuziN. El AynaouiN. El AynaouiA. NusaA. NusaB. GrudaB. GrudaR. CruzR. Cruz
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
4-2-3-1
Real Madrid

Starting XI

RB Leipzig

Manager

  • J. Mourinho
  • M. Demichelis

José Mourinho is expected to field a strong lineup for Real Madrid, with the projected XI reading: Thibaut Courtois; Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konaté, Antonio Rüdiger, Denzel Dumfries; Yan Diomande, Federico Valverde; Brahim Díaz, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jude Bellingham; Kylian Mbappé. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side. RB Leipzig's projected XI under Martin Demichelis is: Maarten Vandevoordt; Ridle Baku, Castello Lukeba, David Raum, Willi Orbán; Christopher Nkunku, Neil El Aynaoui, Ezechiel Banzuzi; Antonio Nusa, Brajan Gruda, Romulo Cruz. Leipzig also report no current injuries or suspensions, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

RMA

RMA - Form

ELC
W2-3
ATM
L2-1
VIL
W1-0
ROM
W3-4
SEV
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
RBL

RBL - Form

HSV
W5-0
B04
L2-0
SGE
W6-0
PSV
W1-0
FCB
L6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Real Madrid head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a commanding 4-1 LaLiga victory over Sevilla, and they also produced a 4-3 win away at Roma in the Champions League. Across those five games, Madrid have scored 11 goals, with their only defeat coming in a 2-1 LaLiga loss to Atlético Madrid. RB Leipzig's last five matches tell a more inconsistent story, with three wins and two defeats. The most recent result was a 6-1 Bundesliga loss to Bayern Munich, though Leipzig did record a 1-0 Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven and posted convincing Bundesliga victories over Eintracht Frankfurt (6-0) and Hamburger SV (5-0). Leipzig have scored 13 goals across those five matches but conceded eight, suggesting an open and attack-minded side that can be exposed at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real MadridDrawRB Leipzig
2
1
1
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
FT
Champions League
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
FT
Champions League
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
3
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
FT
6Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored2/4

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2024, when Real Madrid and RB Leipzig drew 1-1 in the Champions League. Madrid won the reverse fixture in February 2024, claiming a 1-0 victory in Leipzig. Across the last four head-to-head matches in the Champions League, Madrid hold a slight edge, with two wins to Leipzig's one and one draw, though Leipzig did claim a 3-2 victory at home in October 2022.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
4
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
6
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
8
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
12
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
13
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
14
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
16
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
17
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
18
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
21
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
24
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
29
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
32
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
33
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the current Champions League league phase, Real Madrid sit in eighth position while RB Leipzig find themselves in 21st. That gap underlines the contrasting trajectories of the two sides in this season's competition, with Madrid well-placed for automatic progression and Leipzig facing a more pressing need to collect points.

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