International Coverage

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

José Mourinho is expected to field a strong lineup for Real Madrid, with the projected XI reading: Thibaut Courtois; Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konaté, Antonio Rüdiger, Denzel Dumfries; Yan Diomande, Federico Valverde; Brahim Díaz, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jude Bellingham; Kylian Mbappé. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side. RB Leipzig's projected XI under Martin Demichelis is: Maarten Vandevoordt; Ridle Baku, Castello Lukeba, David Raum, Willi Orbán; Christopher Nkunku, Neil El Aynaoui, Ezechiel Banzuzi; Antonio Nusa, Brajan Gruda, Romulo Cruz. Leipzig also report no current injuries or suspensions, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Real Madrid head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a commanding 4-1 LaLiga victory over Sevilla, and they also produced a 4-3 win away at Roma in the Champions League. Across those five games, Madrid have scored 11 goals, with their only defeat coming in a 2-1 LaLiga loss to Atlético Madrid. RB Leipzig's last five matches tell a more inconsistent story, with three wins and two defeats. The most recent result was a 6-1 Bundesliga loss to Bayern Munich, though Leipzig did record a 1-0 Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven and posted convincing Bundesliga victories over Eintracht Frankfurt (6-0) and Hamburger SV (5-0). Leipzig have scored 13 goals across those five matches but conceded eight, suggesting an open and attack-minded side that can be exposed at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2024, when Real Madrid and RB Leipzig drew 1-1 in the Champions League. Madrid won the reverse fixture in February 2024, claiming a 1-0 victory in Leipzig. Across the last four head-to-head matches in the Champions League, Madrid hold a slight edge, with two wins to Leipzig's one and one draw, though Leipzig did claim a 3-2 victory at home in October 2022.

Standings

In the current Champions League league phase, Real Madrid sit in eighth position while RB Leipzig find themselves in 21st. That gap underlines the contrasting trajectories of the two sides in this season's competition, with Madrid well-placed for automatic progression and Leipzig facing a more pressing need to collect points.