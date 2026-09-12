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LaLiga
team-logoReal Madrid
Estadio Bernabeu
team-logoRayo Vallecano
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Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Worldwide LaLiga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 5
Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Formation
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
4-2-3-1
T. CourtoisT. CourtoisA. RuedigerA. RuedigerT. Alexander-ArnoldT. Alexander-ArnoldD. HuijsenD. HuijsenM. CucurellaM. CucurellaA. GulerA. GulerJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamVinicius JuniorVinicius JuniorE. CamavingaE. CamavingaB. SilvaB. SilvaK. MbappeK. MbappeD. CardenasD. CardenasA. PedrosaA. PedrosaP. CissP. CissF. LejeuneF. LejeuneA. RatiuA. RatiuP. DiazP. DiazA. GarciaA. GarciaU. LopezU. LopezO. ValentinO. Valentinteam-logoG. BouareS. CamelloS. Camello
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
4-2-3-1
Real Madrid

Starting XI

Rayo Vallecano

Manager

  • J. Mourinho
  • B. San Jose

Jose Mourinho names a projected XI of Thibaut Courtois; Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde; Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, and Raul Asencio are all listed as unavailable through injury.

For Rayo Vallecano, Benat San Jose is set to line up with Dani Cardenas in goal behind a back four of Adria Pedrosa, Florian Lejeune, Pathe Ciss, and Andrei Ratiu. Fran Perez and Jorge de Frutos are suspended, while Augusto Batalla, Isi Palazon, Luiz Felipe, Jozhua Vertrouwd, and Marash Kumbulla are all sidelined through injury.

Form

RMA

RMA - Form

ESP
W1-2
RSO
W4-1
MAL
W4-0
BET
L1-0
INT
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RAY

RAY - Form

IPS
L3-0
SEV
L2-1
ALA
D1-1
BAR
L5-2
SAN
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Real Madrid come into this fixture with a record of three wins and one defeat from their last four LaLiga matches, with the Champions League win over Inter sitting alongside that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Real Betis, a result that interrupted a run of back-to-back four-goal wins against Malaga and Real Sociedad. Across the last five matches in all competitions, Madrid have scored 12 goals and conceded three.

Rayo Vallecano have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Racing Santander, though they were beaten 5-2 by Barcelona the week prior. San Jose's side have scored eight and conceded 11 across that five-game stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real MadridDrawRayo Vallecano
2
3
0
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
1
FT
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
0
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
1
FT
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
3
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
FT
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
FT
8Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 win for Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Real Madrid have won two, Rayo Vallecano have won none, and two matches have ended level, including a 3-3 draw at Vallecas in December 2024. Real Madrid have scored nine goals in those five meetings, with Rayo netting six.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
4400172+1512
W
W
W
W
2
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
4310103+710
W
W
D
W
3
SevillaSevillaSEV
531186+210
W
D
L
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
4301103+79
L
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
43015509
W
L
W
W
6
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
422085+38
W
W
D
D
7
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
421176+17
L
W
D
W
8
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
421156-17
L
W
W
D
9
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
521268-27
W
D
W
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
420265+16
W
W
L
L
11
LevanteLevanteLEV
41215505
D
W
D
L
12
EspanyolEspanyolESP
411265+14
D
L
L
W
13
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
411278-14
L
W
L
D
14
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
4112710-34
W
L
D
L
15
GetafeGetafeGET
411225-34
D
L
W
L
16
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
503225-33
D
D
L
L
D
17
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
402268-22
L
L
D
D
18
MalagaMalagaMAL
402217-62
D
L
D
L
19
ElcheElcheELC
4013512-71
L
L
L
D
20
ValenciaValenciaVAL
5014110-91
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In LaLiga, Real Madrid currently sit third, while Rayo Vallecano are 14th.

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