How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LaLiga - Game Week 5 12 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jose Mourinho names a projected XI of Thibaut Courtois; Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde; Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, and Raul Asencio are all listed as unavailable through injury.

For Rayo Vallecano, Benat San Jose is set to line up with Dani Cardenas in goal behind a back four of Adria Pedrosa, Florian Lejeune, Pathe Ciss, and Andrei Ratiu. Fran Perez and Jorge de Frutos are suspended, while Augusto Batalla, Isi Palazon, Luiz Felipe, Jozhua Vertrouwd, and Marash Kumbulla are all sidelined through injury.

Form

Real Madrid come into this fixture with a record of three wins and one defeat from their last four LaLiga matches, with the Champions League win over Inter sitting alongside that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Real Betis, a result that interrupted a run of back-to-back four-goal wins against Malaga and Real Sociedad. Across the last five matches in all competitions, Madrid have scored 12 goals and conceded three.

Rayo Vallecano have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Racing Santander, though they were beaten 5-2 by Barcelona the week prior. San Jose's side have scored eight and conceded 11 across that five-game stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 win for Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Real Madrid have won two, Rayo Vallecano have won none, and two matches have ended level, including a 3-3 draw at Vallecas in December 2024. Real Madrid have scored nine goals in those five meetings, with Rayo netting six.

Standings

In LaLiga, Real Madrid currently sit third, while Rayo Vallecano are 14th.