How to watch Poland vs Romania with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 National Stadium, Warszawa

Today's game between Poland and Romania will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Poland vs Romania today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jan Urban's Poland squad have no injuries or suspensions listed ahead of the fixture, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Georghe Hagi's Romania side are similarly without confirmed team news, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI currently available. Further squad information will be added as it is released.

Form

Poland have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss to Sweden in the Nations League, and they also lost 0-2 to Ukraine in a friendly earlier in the year. Their sole win in that run came against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a 0-0 draw, alongside a 2-2 draw with Nigeria. Urban's side scored four goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Romania have managed one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-4 defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Nations League, following an earlier 2-1 loss to Sweden. A 2-1 win over Wales and a 1-1 draw with Georgia represent their only positive results across the period. Hagi's side scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in June 2017, when Poland won 3-1 at home in a World Cup qualifier. Before that, Romania lost 0-3 away to Poland in November 2016 in the same qualifying campaign. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Poland hold the stronger overall record, with three wins to Romania's two.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Sweden SWE 2 2 0 0 5 2 +3 6 W W 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 W D 3 Poland POL 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 L D 4 Romania ROU 2 0 0 2 3 6 -3 0 L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Poland sit third in UEFA Nations League B Group 4 and Romania are fourth, meaning both sides are in the bottom half of the table and facing the prospect of a relegation battle if they cannot find points in Warsaw.