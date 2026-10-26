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Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 8 26 Oct 2026 - 15:30 Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain host Lyon at the Parc des Princes in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries genuine title weight. The two sides are separated only by goal difference at the top of the table, with Lyon sitting first and PSG directly behind them.

PSG arrive in the form of their lives. Luis Enrique's side have won all five of their last five matches across the Champions League and Ligue 1, including a 4-2 victory over Barcelona and a 2-4 win at Manchester City in Europe. The Parisians are scoring freely and will be difficult to stop on home soil.

Lyon head to Paris having made a calculated sacrifice midweek. Paulo Fonseca named an experimental side for their Europa League trip to Hoffenheim, rotating heavily with this fixture in mind. The gamble backfired badly — Lyon lost 3-0 — but Fonseca has made clear that topping the Ligue 1 table is the priority.

The visitors are not without their own problems. Fonseca's squad is dealing with a cluster of injury absentees, and suspension will also cost them one key player. Yet Lyon's domestic form remains strong, and they travel to Paris as genuine title contenders rather than underdogs.

This is a meeting between the top two in Ligue 1, and both managers know what is at stake. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch PSG vs Lyon live.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique will be without several key players for PSG. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is sidelined for the remainder of the season with a serious knee injury, while Nuno Mendes, Alessandro Longoni, and Marquinhos are also listed as absent. PSG's projected XI is expected to feature Matvey Safonov in goal, with a back line of Lucas Hernandez, Ilya Zabarnyi, and Lucas Beraldo. Warren Zaire-Emery, Joao Neves, and Dro Fernandez are set to operate in midfield, with Maghnes Akliouche, Ferlan Torres, and Ousmane Dembele supporting Lucas Digne in attack.

Fonseca faces his own selection headaches for Lyon. Pavel Sulc, Nicolas Tagliafico, Mohamed Ouedraogo, and Steeve Kango — the latter of whom was taken to hospital during the Hoffenheim defeat — are all unavailable through injury. Keito Nakamura serves a suspension and will play no part. Lyon's projected starting eleven is expected to include Remy Descamps in goal, with Moussa Niakhate, Abner, Zachary Athekame, and Clinton Mata in defence. Mads Bidstrup, Tanner Tessmann, and Noah Nartey are set to feature in midfield, with Julien Duranville, Kail Boudache, and Corentin Tolisso ahead of them.

Form

PSG have been in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches across Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Their most recent result was a 4-2 Champions League victory over Barcelona, and they also beat Manchester City 2-4 away in Europe during that run. In the league, wins over Strasbourg, Le Mans, and Marseille underline their domestic consistency. Enrique's side have scored 13 goals and conceded just eight across those five fixtures.

Lyon have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 3-0 Europa League defeat to Hoffenheim — a game in which Fonseca deliberately rotated — while prior to that they beat Nice 2-1 in Ligue 1 and Crystal Palace 3-2 in Europe. A 4-0 Ligue 1 win over Rennes also features in that run. Lyon have scored ten goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Lyon won 2-1 at the Parc des Princes. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, PSG hold the upper hand, winning four of the five meetings, with Lyon claiming one victory. PSG have won the Coupe de France and two Ligue 1 encounters in that sequence, including a 3-1 home win in December 2024, though Lyon's April 2026 result shows they are capable of taking points from their rivals on the road.